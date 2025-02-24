Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet were both stellar in Red Sox debut

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox showed off the team's two big offseason acquisitions on Sunday, and Alex Bregman and Garrett Crochet did not disappoint. Bregman provided plenty of pop at the plate, while Crochet was filthy on the mound as both made their Grapefruit League debuts for the Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays.

We'll start with Bregman, who has had the spotlight on him since arriving in Fort Myers, Florida just over a week ago. It's still unclear which position Bregman will play in the field when the regular season arrives, but with Rafael Devers out of the lineup Sunday, he was at his familiar spot at third base.

Bregman hit second in the Boston lineup and went 3-for-3 at the dish, which included his first homer in a Red Sox uniform in the bottom of the second inning. Ahead in the count 2-1, Bregman crushed an Andrew Bash fastball and sent it over JetBlue Park's version of the Green Monster. The two-run blast gave Boston a 3-0 lead.

Alex Bregman introduces himself to @RedSox fans with a big home run! #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/CjTNjuXhlq — MLB (@MLB) February 23, 2025

"It felt great. Kind of breaks the ice on Spring Training," Bregman said after the game, which the Red Sox ended up losing, 8-7.

Bregman singled in his first at-bat of the day and then added a double in the fourth inning. He finished his afternoon with three RBI for Boston as he played six innings in his debut.

Crochet strikes out 4 in Red Sox Spring debut

Before Bregman took his big swings, Crochet showed off his stuff on the bump. The 25-year-old southpaw looked the part of Boston's ace, as he struck out the side in the top of the first inning.

Nasty movement on this Garrett Crochet strikeout pitch 😳 #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/PN9culpl82 — MLB (@MLB) February 23, 2025

He struck out the first two batters he faced, and after issuing a four-pitch walk, Crochet fanned Christian Bethancourt looking on four pitches to end the frame.

Crochet had a tougher road in the second inning, but walked off the mound unscathed thanks to center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela. Crochet gave up a double to Alan Roden to open the frame, but then struck out Steward Berroa. Myles Straw followed with a single to center, but Rafaela threw Roden out at home for the inning's second out. RJ Schreck hit an infield single on the next pitch, which ended Crochet's afternoon.

The lefty struck out four and allowed three hits over his 1.2 innings, throwing 17 of his 26 pitches for strikes.

The Red Sox traded four prospects to the Chicago White Sox to land Crochet over the winter, giving the team a bulldog for the front end of the rotation. Crochet provided a quick glimpse of what Boston fans can expect during the 2025 season.

"His stuff is electric. Just in facing him over the past few years, he's been fun to watch and difficult to face. Glad I'm on his team," Bregman said of Crochet.