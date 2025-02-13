What Alex Bregman brings to the Boston Red Sox

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox landed the best free agent still available late Wednesday night, reportedly signing Alex Bregman to a three-year deal worth $120 million. The 30-year-old Bregman will bring a lot to the table for the Red Sox, and makes the team relevant for 2025.

The pact ends months of rumors and speculation over Bregman, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Houston Astros prior to signing with the Red Sox. Now he's heading to Boston where he'll be reunited with Alex Cora, who was a bench coach in Houston when the Astros won their controversial, sign-stealing World Series title in 2017.

Bregman will give Cora plenty of flexibility when it comes to the Boston lineup, a much-needed right-handed among a lefty-heavy bunch. And though he's expected to shift to second base -- a position Bregman hasn't played before -- he brings another Gold Glove to the Boston infield. That should work wonders for a rotation filled with ground-ball pitchers.

But most important, the signing represents the Red Sox finally making a move to win now. After a winter of promises about adding to the lineup, Craig Breslow finally followed through. Boston gave Bregman $10 million more than other teams, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, and sweetened the pot with opt outs after the first two years. The Red Sox didn't want to lock Bregman into the six-year deal that he and agent Scott Boras sought, so Breslow went above and beyond to keep him happy in the short-term.

On the field, the Red Sox added a right-handed bat and a slick glove to the infield in Bregman. In the clubhouse, he brings a veteran voice with a championship pedigree thanks to his two World Series rings with Houston. That is invaluable for a team in need of a vocal leader, and a team that hasn't been in the playoffs since 2021.

The Bregman signing gives the Red Sox a little bit of juice this spring, after a fairly boring start to Spring Training this week. With Bregman in tow, there will be a lot more buzz around the Red Sox by the time the regular season arrives. He doesn't put the Red Sox over the top as contenders, but Bregman will certainly help the team get back in the mix for October baseball.

What will Red Sox lineup look like with Bregman?

Cora has some options with his lineup now that Bregman's right-handed bat is at his disposal. Bregman had a bit of a down season in 2024, slashing .260/.315/.453 to go with 26 home runs and 75 RBI, but he hit .284 and clubbed 19 of his homers after June 1.

The bottom line is Bregman gives Boston a difference-maker from the right side of the plate. Here's what Boston's lineup could look like on Opening Day:

1. Jarren Duran, LF

2. Rafael Devers, 3B

3. Alex Bregman, 2B

4. Triston Casas, 1B

5. Trevor Story, SS

6. Masataka Yoshida, DH

7. Wilyer Abreu, RF

8. Connor Wong, C

9. Ceddanne Rafaela, CF

If the Red Sox decide to put Bregman and his Gold Glove back at third, that would allow Rafael Devers (one of the worst fielding third baseman in the game) to become a full-time designated hitter. That would have a trickle down effect on Masataka Yoshida, who could become a highly-paid bench player or be shipped out for pennies on the dollar before the start of the season.

It will also be interesting to see how things shake out with Boston's young infielders now that Bregman is part of the bunch. Vaughn Grissom and top prospect Kristian Campbell were expected to battle for the second-base job in Spring Training, but Grissom will likely wind up in a utility role while Campbell can get some more seasoning in Triple-A.

Alex Bregman at Fenway Park

Bregman will now play half of his games at Fenway Park, and brings a swing made for that giant wall in left field. Over 21 games, Bregman has hit at a .375 clip with a 1.240 OPS at Fenway.

Of his 30 career hits at the home of the Red Sox, 16 of them have gone for extra bases, with Bregman clubbing nine doubles and seven homers at Fenway Park.

Alex Bregman caps off a successful offseason for Red Sox

Before Bregman, Breslow had a solid but unspectacular winter. With Bregman, Boston's offseason was a pretty big success and makes the team relevant.

The offseason started with the Red Sox losing out on big-name free agents Juan Soto and Max Fried. But the team bounced back nicely by adding a pair of promising starters in Garrett Crotchet (via trade) and Walker Buehler, plus a flamethrower for the bullpen in Aroldis Chapman. Breslow also signed Patrick Sandoval, who will add more depth to the pitching staff when he returns midseason.

But the Red Sox sorely needed a right-handed bat to add some pop to the lineup, which Breslow promised was on the way as late as Tuesday after pitchers and catchers reported to Fort Myers. He followed through on that promise in a big way by adding Bregman, putting the exclamation point on a strong offseason for Boston.