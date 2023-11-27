With Porzingis out, Celtics get big performances from a savvy vet and an energetic youngster

BOSTON -- The odds were pretty good that Kristaps Porzingis would miss some time this season. The Celtics knew of that likelihood when they traded for the big man over the offseason, though they were probably expecting to make it to December before any issues popped up.

But Porzingis is now out for at least the next week with a left calf strain that forced him to leave Friday's road loss to the Magic. He's fit right into Boston's mix in his first 15 games in Green, averaging 19 points off 54.7 percent shooting, so his absence leaves a big void on the court.

Based on how the team looked Sunday night in its first game without the versatile big man, the Celtics should be all right until Porzingis gets back. So long as one wily veteran and an energetic newcomer continue to make some noise.

Al Horford got the start in Porzingis' place in Boston's 113-103 win over the Hawks at TD Garden, and must have grabbed a big gulp from the Fountain of Youth ahead of Sunday's game. While he didn't score much, the veteran made a huge impact on the glass and defensively against one of the NBA's highest-scoring teams.

Horford looked like a youngen' on the boards during his 32 minutes, corralling a dozen defensive rebounds and addind three on the offensive glass. He pulled in one offensive rebound late in the game when the Celtics were trying to hang on to a nine-point lead by beating three Hawks players to the ball. Horford's 15 rebounds were his most in a game since the 2021-22 season, and they helped the C's register a season-high 58 rebounds on the night.

Controlling the glass meant the fast-paced Hawks didn't get many second-chance looks. A team that had averaged 145 points in their three games prior was held to just 103 points on Sunday night, well below of Atlanta's previous season-low of 110 points in the team's first game of the season.

The 37-year-old Horford also added a pair of blocks on the defensive end -- one of which went right to his son in the first row late in the game -- and finished as a plus-17 in the win. He did so despite scoring just six points off 3-for-8 shooting overall.

While Horford didn't fill the scoring void left by Porzingis' absence, he feasted on the boards and was a huge part of a victory. And he wasn't the only big man to enjoy a go a bit gluttonous on the glass a few days after Thanksgiving.

While Horford was the elder to step up big on Sunday, Neemias Queta was the youngster. He had seen action in just one game prior to Sunday night, but went out and gave the Celtics 15 energetic and physical minutes against the Hawks. Atlanta wasn't prepared for the ball of vitality that was Queta, who put in seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds in his limited time on the floor. The 24-year-old grabbed six of his rebounds off the offensive glass, pacing the Celtics to 18 offensive rebounds for the evening.

It was a huge turnaround from Friday's letdown loss in Orlando, when the Celtics had just four offensive rebounds and eight second-chance points. On Sunday, the Celtics put in 17 points off their extra looks against the Hawks.

Queta was a big part of that, making the most out of his first real opportunity with the Celtics. Both he and Horford were more than willing to do the dirty work for Boston, which kept the Hawks off balance and out of rhythm. The Celtics will need more of that for however long Porzingis is out.

With Porzingis, the Celtics can usually win on talent and finesse alone. But it was nice to see that the team can still get a bit gritty when they need to, as both Horford and Queta got their hands dirty in a Boston's victory Sunday night.