Al Horford named a finalist for NBA Teammate of the Year

Al Horford is one of the most respected players in the Boston Celtics locker room and around the NBA. It should come as no surprise that Horford is a finalist for the Tywan-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award for a second straight season.

Horford was announced as one of the dozen finalists for this year's honor on Wednesday, which "recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on and off court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team."

Horford personifies every aspect of the award, from his unselfish play on the court to his leadership role in the Boston locker room. The 38-year-old will do just about anything Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla asks of him, whether it's in a starting role or off the bench when Kristaps Porzingis is healthy.

Ask any Celtics player who their favorite teammate is and the majority of them will answer with Horford. The 18-year veteran has played a crucial role in Boston's success over the last four seasons, and he was a key piece to the team's title run in 2024 with Porzingis in and out of the lineup.

Horford was also a finalist for the award last season, but finished sixth behind winner Mike Conley. Horford received 21 first-place votes for the Teammate of the Year Award. He's joined by Houston's Steven Adams, Nicolas Batum of the LA Clippers, New York's Jalen Brunson, Golden State's Stephen Curry, Detroit's Tobias Harris, Memphis' Jaren Jackson, Indiana's James Johnson, Denver's DeAndre Jordan, Milwaukee's Brook Lopez, Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, and Oklahoma City's Jaylin Williams as finalists for this year's honor.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has claimed the most Teammate of the Year awards since its inception in 2012-13, winning it three times: In 2022-23 and 2021-22 while with the Milwaukee Bucks, and in 2019-20 while with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jrue Holiday a finalist for NBA Sportsmanship Award

While he won't be taking home another Teammate of the Year Award this season, Holiday is up for another honor -- which he's also already won in the past.

Holiday was announced as one of the six finalists for the 2024-25 NBA Sportsmanship Award, which recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court. He's up against Cleveland's Jarrett Allen, Los Angele Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith, Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dallas' Kyrie Irving, and Orlando's Franz Wagner.

Holiday won the award back in 2020-21 when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks. No Celtics player has ever won the award since it was created in 1995-96.