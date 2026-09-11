A.J. Brown reportedly put on Patriots' injured reserve list, set to miss 4 games with high ankle sprain

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown has landed on the injured reserve list, according to reports.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Brown will miss at least four games with a high-ankle sprain. He is being replaced on the roster by defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, whom the Patriots reportedly just signed from the Buffalo Bills.

Being on the injured reserve means Brown would have to miss upcoming games against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders.

A.J. Brown hurt his ankle at Lumen Field on September 9, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. Cooper Neill / Getty Images

Brown was injured early in the third quarter of New England's 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday. He fell to the turf as he tried to catch an incomplete pass from quarterback Drake Maye, and his ankle made contact with Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett's knee.

Brown did not speak after the game. Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday that the injury "is one we will have to monitor."

"I know he will do everything that he can to get back as quickly as possible, and once we get the reports, then we'll figure out what the treatment plan is," Vrabel said.

Brown was a big offseason acquisition for the Patriots. New England sent a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles for Brown, who totaled more than 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 catches last year.

He had three catches for 26 yards before the injury on Wednesday. Maye said after the game that Brown is "obviously a great player."

"I threw one low to him, should have hit him in the chest," Maye said. "I've got to make a better play and make a better throw for him."