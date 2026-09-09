A.J. Brown leaves his Patriots debut with an ankle injury

A.J. Brown injured his right ankle in his New England Patriots debut Wednesday night against Seattle, and the standout receiver was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Brown was hurt early in the third quarter on an incomplete pass from Drake Maye. He was falling to the turf as he tried to make the catch, and Seahawks cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett's knee made contact with Brown's ankle.

Brown was originally announced as questionable to return, and the Patriots said he was out at the start of the fourth quarter. He had three catches for 26 yards before the injury.

The Patriots acquired Brown in an offseason trade with Philadelphia. Brown had at least 1,000 yards receiving and seven touchdown catches in six of his first seven seasons, including 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns on 78 catches with the Eagles last year.