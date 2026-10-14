A.J. Brown returns to Patriots practice for first time since suffering ankle injury in Week 1

The Patriots are one step closer to getting a key piece back on the field. Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters that wide receiver A.J. Brown will practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the team's season opener.

Brown was placed on injured reserve after suffering the ankle injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, meaning he had to miss at least four games. The Patriots have now played four games since, going 3-1 so far while Brown has been on IR.

Reports at the time indicated that the team expected Brown to miss four to six weeks following the injury.

On Wednesday, the Patriots opened Brown's practice window, which means they now have 21 days to add him to the team's active roster.

Vrabel said it's too early to tell if Brown will play this week against the New York Jets. After Sunday's game, the Patriots have a quick turnaround. They play the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football Oct. 22.

"He hasn't been out there for four weeks. So we'll get him back out there practicing, see if he's ready to go in a couple days. If not, then 21-day window and we'll go from there," Vrabel said.

Vrabel was asked about Brown's rehabilitation process.

"I think he's stayed engaged. I think it's difficult sometimes to stay engaged. But his routine was really good," Vrabel said. "His ability to be around guys in the meetings and also focus on his rehab, treat everything as a pro, be where he's supposed to be and do everything to get back."

Brown's return would be a boost for New England's wide receiver room, as Mack Hollins is currently on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Vrabel said cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, would be on the practice field Wednesday. The coach also said offensive lineman Marcus Bryant's practice window is being opened. He's been on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason.