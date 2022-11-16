Watch CBS News
Local News

Study reveals AirPods can be used to help those with hearing loss

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Depending on how you use them, earbuds can help or hurt your hearing
Depending on how you use them, earbuds can help or hurt your hearing 02:20

BOSTON - Could earbuds actually improve hearing for some?

Millions of people who could benefit from hearing aids often don't use them because they're expensive or they carry a stigma. But researchers in Taiwan compared Apple AirPods to traditional hearing aids in 21 volunteers with mild to moderate hearing loss. The AirPods were linked to Apple smartphones with an app called "Live Listen," which acts like a microphone.

They found that the AirPods Pro model, which has a noise cancelation feature, performed as well as premium hearing aids in certain environments. They hope this knowledge will encourage more companies to include features in smartphone technology that help people with hearing loss.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 5:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.