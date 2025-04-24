Maps show how New Jersey wildfire smoke may affect air quality in Massachusetts

When there's wildfire smoke in Massachusetts, it's usually coming from thousands of miles away in Canada or the west coast. This time, it's from the wildfire in New Jersey.

The wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey started on Tuesday and now covers more than 15,000 acres. It's one of the biggest in New Jersey in the last few decades.

Now, as winds are veering toward the south, the smoke from the fire is headed for New York City, Long Island and much of southern New England, including Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The smoke will be quite thick Thursday in New York City prompting an air quality health advisory.

The wildfire smoke will be somewhat diluted when it arrives in the Boston area Thursday night and Friday.

The greatest concentration of smoke in Massachusetts will likely be on Friday morning. You may notice a bit of a haze in the sky or a bit of an orange-brown hue.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The air quality levels in Massachusetts may briefly drop into the "moderate" group Friday. We do not anticipate any air quality advisories or alerts being issued for unhealthy air in Boston or New England.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Later on Friday, shifting winds will further dilute and push the smoke out of our area. The rain coming on Saturday will clean out any leftover smoke particles.

The smoke is coming as a new report suggests the air quality in Boston, Worcester and Providence is getting worse. No counties in Massachusetts earned "A" grades, according to researchers.