Air quality index for Boston today is unhealthy for some with wildfire smoke in forecast

The air quality index for the Boston area and Massachusetts today is unhealthy for sensitive groups, as wildfire smoke from Canada is creating an ominous look to our sky once again.

Air quality alerts have been issued by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection for the entire state.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Air quality Boston today

This alert is for something call "fine particulates" at ground level, otherwise known as PM(2.5).

These are extremely small (2.5 micrometers or smaller) air pollutants that can come from things like car exhaust or wildfires. When concentrations get high, it can be hazardous to breathe in. Because these pollutants are so tiny (much smaller than the width of a human hair) they can get deep into the lungs very easily.

The levels forecast Wednesday are mainly only hazardous to those considered to be in the "sensitive group." This would include children or adults with asthma, heart or lung trouble, and the elderly.

If you are in that group, experts are recommending that you limit your time outdoors and consider wearing an N95 mask.

Most home air filters should work just fine at blocking the particles from getting inside your home. However, until the smoke passes, we would also recommend keeping windows closed.

Air quality index

Current air quality measurements range from moderate to unhealthy across southern New England.

Our area is forecast to be mainly in the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" range Wednesday, but conditions will vary from time to time and place to place. Remember, the smoke is constantly moving with the wind, so the thickness and concentration of smoke at any given time/place will constantly be changing. You will notice the sky brightening and darkening throughout the day.

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Canadian wildfire smoke forecast

Currently more than 800 fires are raging out of control across a large portion of Canada.

The cluster of fires over northern Minnesota and south-central Canada is the main culprit for the smoke we are experiencing here in New England. The winds are bringing the plume directly into our area.

The worst conditions Wednesday are likely to be through the mid-afternoon. After that, the plume is forecast to move largely south of our area by tonight.

We now expect another plume to envelop southern New England during the day Thursday. Air quality alerts may very well be extended through the day.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

It does appear that winds will change enough by Friday for much of the smoke to be redirected away from our area.

Stay tuned to updated forecasts on WBZ-TV and CBS News Boston.