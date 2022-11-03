Afternoon, nighttime exercise may be better for you than in the morning

BOSTON -- Exercise between noon and midnight may be better for our blood sugar.

Researchers looked at hundreds of middle-aged overweight adults in the Netherlands. They found that compared to spreading physical activity throughout the day or exercising in the morning, afternoon exercise was associated with an 18% reduction in insulin resistance, and working out at night was associated with a 25% reduction.

Insulin resistance occurs when cells stop responding to insulin, causing blood sugars to rise which can eventually lead to Type 2 diabetes.

It's not clear whether everyone will benefit from moving their workouts later in the day, and of course, exercise at any time of day is better than none.