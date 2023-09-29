Aerosmith postpones farewell tour to 2024; Steven Tyler's vocal injury "more serious than initially thought"

BOSTON - Aerosmith is postponing its farewell "Peace Out" tour until "sometime in 2024," as lead singer Steven Tyler battles a vocal injury that the Boston-based band said is "more serious than initially thought."

Aerosmith was scheduled to play the TD Garden in Boston on New Year's Eve. Earlier this month, the band had postponed just a handful of shows when the 75-year-old Tyler injured his vocal cords during a performance.

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," Aerosmith said in a statement. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven’s vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that... Posted by Aerosmith on Friday, September 29, 2023

New tour dates will be announced soon, the band said. Refunds will be available for those who can't attend the rescheduled concerts.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in a statement. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

Aerosmith formed in Boston in 1970. The five original members of the band all lived in an apartment on Comm. Ave.