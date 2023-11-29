Aerosmith's Steven Tyler says he's "on the mend" after serious vocal injury

BOSTON - Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler shared a small health update Wednesday as he recovers from a serious vocal injury that forced the postponement of several concerts.

"THROATS ON THE MEND... BUT MY EARS STILL WORK" the 75-year-old Tyler posted, along with a picture of himself working on remixes in a music studio.

The lead singer of the Boston-based band suffered vocal cord damage while performing at a concert in September, and initially said that he couldn't sing for the next 30 days. But days later, Aerosmith announced it had to postpone its farewell tour until "sometime in 2024" because Tyler's injury was "more serious than initially thought."

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," Aerosmith said in a September post. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

Aerosmith was supposed to play a New Year's Eve show in Boston at the TD Garden, but that concert has been postponed.

"I'm so happy that your voice is on the mend," one fan commented on Tyler's recent post. "I'm hoping to see you next year."

Aerosmith got its start in 1970 in Boston, where all five original members of the band lived in an apartment on Commonwealth Avenue.

In November, a former teen model filed a lawsuit against Tyler, accusing him of sexually assaulting her in New York City in approximately 1975. He was also sued last year by a woman who alleges that they had an illicit sexual relationship in the 1970s when she was a teenager. Tyler has not commented on the allegations.