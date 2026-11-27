A two-year experiment in Boston is about to come to an end, with the ninth and final play in the Ufot family cycle opening at Boston's Huntington Theatre. "Adia and Clora Snatch Joy" is the finale in a series of plays, telling the story of a multi-generational immigrant family.

"I don't know if anything like this will ever happen again. And it happened to me in Boston," said playwright, Mfoniso Udofia.

She spent 17 years crafting the pieces and told WBZ-TV, "When you start out on a project this size, you don't know if you can actually finish it and do it."

"The scope is so grand, but I think that the fact that it worked is a testament to the Boston audience," added director Awoye Timpo.

"Adia and Clora" is a folk opera, but it didn't start out that way.

"Because this is the last piece in the cycle, the scale is pretty tremendous and it required — it was like the characters were demanding that music be a part of their vocabulary," Timpo said.

Actor Ebony Marshall-Oliver said, "It stands on its own, but it is connected to the other plays in the cycle."

"I think this is history-making and it is great to be a part of history and also to be part of something that is so brilliant," Marshall-Oliver said.

"What I hope that people take from the show is that very thing, we are not so different, if we can just put aside some of the external things, we'll see that we all want the same thing," added actor Zonya Love.

For her, it's also important to show a piece of Black life that's not often seen in American theater.

"We get to the trauma, we get to to see the heartache, but it's rare that we get to see the love," Love said. "So I'm over-thrilled, over-joyed to be a part of that representation that I know a lot of Black or older Black queer people have been missing."

Timpo hopes the ambitious endeavor the Huntington Theatre started two years ago will inspire other theater companies across the country.

"The experimentation is so exciting and it's so inspiring and I think it gives us all an invitation to like really imagine what's possible inside of our storytelling," Timpo said.

With the staging of the final play, Udofia knows it will be bittersweet to say goodbye to her characters.

"I know one of the first things I'm gonna do is sleep and then I'll probably wake up and cry because I will have completed what for me is my life's work," Udofia said.

You can see "Adia and Clora Snatch Joy" at the Huntington Theatre in Boston through December 13th.