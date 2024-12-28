Adam Vinatieri named a finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame; Rodney Harrison snubbed again

Has Drake Maye been the most impressive of all rookie QBs? Plus other Pats-Chargers storylines

FOXBORO -- Legendary New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Vinatieri was announced as one of the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class on Saturday.

Vinatieri could potentially get his gold jacket is in his first year of eligibility, but other former Patriots did not receive such good news on Saturday. Rodney Harrison, who won two Super Bowls during his time with the Patriots, is not a finalist this year after advancing to the final round of voting last year.

Adam Vinatieri's Hall of Fame resume

Vinatieri became one of the most clutch kickers in the NFL during his 10 seasons with the Patriots, and will forever be a legend in New England for his game-winning field goals at the end of Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII. The Patriots dynasty may have never gotten off the ground if it wasn't for Vinatieri connecting on two field goal in a driving snow against the Oakland Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round: A 45-yarder to send the game to overtime and a 23-yarder to win it in the extra frame.

Vinatieri won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and another with the Indianapolis Colts, whom he spent 14 seasons with after his run in New England ended. He owns the NFL record for most career points scored by a single player with 2,673 points over his 24-year career.

Wide receivers Tory Holt and Reggie Wayne -- both of whom had a brief stint with the Patriots -- and running back Fred Taylor (two seasons in New England at the end of his career) were also named finalists on Saturday.

Two Patriots didn't make the Hall of Fame cut

While Vinatieri is another step closer to Canton, Rodney Harrison is surprisingly going backwards. The hard-hitting safety was a finalist last year -- after being a semifinalist for three straight years -- but did not make the cut for the Class of 2025.

It's a tremendous snub for Harrison, who is one of just two players in NFL history to record 30 interceptions and 30 sacks for their career. Harrison finished his career with the Patriots after spending his first nine seasons with the Chargers, and was a two-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler.

Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork also saw his Hall of Fame bid end in the semifinal round this year. The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be announced ahead of Super Bowl LIX in February.