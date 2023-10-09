Schefter: Patriots' offense "isn't gonna look the same" next Sunday vs. Raiders

BOSTON -- Adam Schefter knows something. But he can't quite share it yet.

The ESPN insider was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, a day after the Patriots suffered a second consecutive blowout loss. It was also the second straight game where Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones in the second half amid offensive futility for New England.

As such, Schefter was asked if the team might make a switch to Zappe over Jones as the starter. Schefter gave an answer that was cryptic on multiple levels but only stated definitively that something won't look the same next week when the Patriots take the field in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

"Great question. Great question. I think, listen: What Bill has said, is -- Bill has said," Schefter began, pausing to bark out a quick laugh, "that he's sticking with Mac. That he's the one. I think everybody across the league looks at it and says, 'Well they're gonna be doing something. What is it that they're gonna be doing?' Because Bill Belichick is coming off maybe the two worst losses of his career in back-to-back weeks. The offense has been inept, it has not gotten the job done. So you know that they're not gonna stand pat. That they're gonna be doing something. So the question is -- what is that? And Bill has said that he's standing behind the quarterback for now. We've heard other head coaches say similar things before, only to go a different route during the week. So let's see where that goes."

Whether it's at quarterback or somewhere else, though, Schefter indicated something will be different on Sunday.

"Look, I think it's fair to say that when they play the Las Vegas Raiders this week, that the offense isn't gonna look the same," Schefter stated. "What that means, we'll find out as the week evolves."

"Bill Belichick has said that he's sticking with Mac Jones..



It's fair to say that when the Patriots play the Raiders this week the offense isn't gonna look the same..



What that means we'll find out as the week evolves" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/504KWVDCFl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2023

McAfee reacted emphatically, and Schefter reiterated his statement: "The Patriots' offense will not look the same!"

A coaching change? Personnel moves? Schefter isn't saying. But we have all officially been put on notice to expect something to change in the coming six days for the Patriots' offense.