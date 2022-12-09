Acton Police seek charges against 85-year-old woman in hit-and-run crash that injured teen

ACTON - Police in Acton are seeking charges against an 85-year-old Maynard woman for a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a teenager last month.

Acton Police want to charge the alleged driver with leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation.

The crash happened on Great Road on November 2 at approximately 6:15 p.m. The 13-year-old boy who was hit was taken to a Boston trauma center.

Police said they used surveillance video to help them track down the alleged driver and car involved.

"This has been an intense and lengthy investigation, but we were committed to identifying the driver in this case," Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said.

The woman's name will be released if the criminal charges are issued by Concord District Court.