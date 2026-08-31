Woman dies after Acton pond tragedy that also claimed life of young grandson

A woman who was pulled from a pond in Acton, Massachusetts on Friday has died after an incident that also claimed the life of her young grandson.

The woman had been dropped off Friday at the Nathaniel Allen Recreation Area (NARA) on Ledge Rock Way, along with her three grandchildren.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference on Friday that the family was not there to swim. Ryan said it appears a young boy who was just about to turn 2 years old may have run into the water, and his grandmother went in after him.

Initially, Ryan said that the boy died and the grandmother was in critical condition. On Monday, the Acton Fire Department released a statement saying that the woman died as well.

When the woman and young boy went into the water, people in the area yelled for help and lifeguards from the other side of the pond rushed over to help.

Fire Chief Anita Arnum praised their actions, along with all of the first responders who rushed to the scene. Arnum described their attempts to save the boy and his grandmother as "heroic."

"Incidents like this are difficult for everyone involved, particularly when the outcome is not what we hope for," Arnum said. "I want to stress to everyone who responded to this incident that your actions mattered. You responded when people needed help, you worked together, and you gave everything you had in trying to save two lives."

Neither victim's name has been released.