First responders rush to popular Acton, Massachusetts pond

Two MedFlight helicopters were called to a popular swimming area in Acton, Massachusetts, and a witness said emergency crews could be seen providing medical aid to one person.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Nathaniel Allen Recreation Area (NARA) on Ledge Rock Way.

Lifeguards and families could be seen consoling each other as police, fire and EMS raced to the scene.

Details have not yet been released. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan was on her way to the scene as of late Friday afternoon.

The MedFlight helicopters landed in the area, and then quickly took off. It is unclear if the helicopters received any patients from the pond.

The park has been shut down for most of the day while investigators talk to witnesses and lifeguards.

The pond is a popular swimming location, located on about 40 acres of land. The pond is open year-round and is staffed seasonally from Memorial Day through late August.

No additional details are currently available.