Harvard's Abigail Wright wants to "prove a lot of people wrong" in NCAA Tournament

The Harvard women's basketball team is ready to dance in this year's NCAA Tournament. It's a dream come true for Harvard University Sophomore and Newton Native Abigail Wright.

"March Madness we are in it!" Wright told WBZ-TV's Paul Burton.

The Harvard women's basketball team claimed the school's first ever Ivy League Tournament title beating Columbia over the weekend. With the championship win, the Crimson punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the seventh time in the program's history and the first since 2007.

"Oh gosh! A lot. It's been kind of a whirlwind the past few days. Riding a high with all of my teammates and staff! Just because it is a once in a lifetime experience," Wright smiled.

The school is on spring break, but the March Madness fever is already talk around campus.

"Going to March Madness is not an easy feat. Everyone is really excited. Countless people have been reaching out to me," Wright said.

Hometown support

Including her hometown of Newton. Wright grew up here and attended Newton North High School.

"Abby was loyal to Newton North and so we are so proud of her to represent us," Newton North Athletic Director Michael Jackson said.

Jesus Rodriguez was Abagail's former club coach for 10 years since she was in the third grade. He says she is setting an example of what is possible.

"It's huge, it's huge because in the community we do have a lot of talent here and seeing her, the little girls watching her growing up, and you know they could do it," Rodriguez said.

Wright is thankful for all the support she's received over the years.

"It's really cool to see that community show up for me in that way. And being local, this is what I dreamed of. I stayed close to home for a reason, I wanted my community and my parents, my family and friends to be a part of this," she said.

"I want to mess up a lot of brackets"

Right now, her focus is on the game and what this may mean for the school.

"I want to go prove a lot of people wrong. I want to mess up a lot of brackets, but more than anything I think that this is just a testament to women sports in general and being a part of this feels incredible," she said.

Harvard will be dancing as a 10-seed facing 7-seed Michigan State in Raleigh, NC on Saturday.