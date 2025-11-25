Aaron Parseghian CBS Boston

Aaron Parseghian is an award-winning reporter and multimedia journalist who joined WBZ-TV in August 2025.

Prior to joining WBZ, Aaron worked as a reporter at CBS affiliate WTSP in Tampa, Florida where he covered state politics, the home insurance crisis and was on the ground covering the landfall and impact of several major hurricanes. Aaron also spent a week with Florida natives serving in the U.S. Navy and spent a night on the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

Aaron won a Florida Association of Broadcasting award and was nominated for a regional Emmy for his continuing coverage that helped clear VA debt improperly billed to Vietnam-era veterans. Aaron was also recognized for his breaking news and political coverage.

Prior to his work in Florida, Aaron reported for several stations in Michigan, where he covered pivotal battleground state elections and conducted sit-down interviews with the governor, lawmakers and voters.

Aaron is a Massachusetts native who grew up watching WBZ with his family in Watertown. He is a proud graduate of Watertown Public Schools and the University of Vermont.

Aaron now resides in the Greater Boston area with his wife Morgan.