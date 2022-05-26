7 health metrics that can lower your risk for dementia

BOSTON -- Scoring well on seven health metrics could reduce your risk of dementia, and physical activity is one of them.

Researchers at the University of Mississippi studied more than 10,000 Americans and found that seven metrics called the American Heart Association's Life's Simple 7 were associated with dementia risk later in life.

The areas include physical activity, diet, obesity, smoking, blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. Scoring better in these areas in midlife was associated with a lower risk of dementia as they aged, even in people at high genetic risk for it.