60-year-old mom studying public policy is the oldest intern at Massachusetts State House

Lorinda Visnick has worn many hats. Mom, coach, Hall of Fame basketball player at Boston University, school committee member, student, and now - she's the oldest intern at the Massachusetts State House, working alongside five other interns for Sen. Jason Lewis.

"I'm in this office and the other interns are literally still undergraduates in college," said Visnick. "I'm like, my own children are older than all of you."

Interning with Sen. Jason Lewis

At 60 years old, she's even got a few years on her boss! This prompted office leadership to give her a title of her own.

"We gave her the fellowship title for two reasons," said Director of Communications Paul Albright. "One, because she is older than the other interns, but really it's because she's so much more experienced and is coming in with so much more that we are having her do harder work."

But - the intern group works well together, researching bills and taking notes at hearings.

"We often hang out together and do homework," said Visnick.

Following a career in computer science, Visnick ran for school committee in Beverly, giving her the perfect background to work on a bill proposing a statewide cellphone ban in schools.

"I think that it's fortuitous that I happen to be here this year while this is happening," said Visnick.

Working toward PhD in Public Policy

Now, she's working toward her PhD in Public Policy, and hopes to make an impact on the housing crisis.

"I want to try to help more children get a great public education and close this achievement gap really intersected with housing," said Visnick.

This internship is giving her more tools in her toolbox to make that dream a reality.

"She's doing exactly what she was hoping to do - to learn practically how public policy works on a day-to-day and why things don't work," said PhD Program Director Christian Weller.

She's learned a lot this summer, not only about the legislative process, but also that you're never too old to start over.

"Maybe it's because I'm around so many younger people, I don't think of myself as 'Oh, I'm old.'"