1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes through front of Subway sandwich shop in Rhode Island
SMITHFIELD, R.I. - One person was killed and five people were taken to Rhode Island hospitals after a car crashed into a Subway sandwich shop on Wednesday.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the shop located at the Apple Valley Mall in Greenville.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital.
Customers and workers were inside the store at the time of the crash.
A witness said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it smashed through the front of the shop, continued on through the shop and damaged a Planet Fitness, Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini told reporters.
The investigation is ongoing, Quattrini said.
