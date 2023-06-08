Watch CBS News
1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes through front of Subway sandwich shop in Rhode Island

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - One person was killed and five people were taken to Rhode Island hospitals after a car crashed into a Subway sandwich shop on Wednesday. 

The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the shop located at the Apple Valley Mall in Greenville. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Four victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital.

Customers and workers were inside the store at the time of the crash. 

Subway restaurant crash
A car crashed into a Subway restaurant in Smithfield, RI Jack Sacco

A witness said the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it smashed through the front of the shop, continued on through the shop and damaged a Planet Fitness, Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini told reporters. 

The investigation is ongoing, Quattrini said. 

First published on June 7, 2023 / 8:30 PM

