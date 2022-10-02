6 hospitalized, including 2 with life-threatening injuries, after crash on I-95 in Foxboro
FOXBORO – Six people were hurt, including two with life-threatening injuries, following an early morning crash on Sunday in Foxboro.
It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Interstate 95 North.
Massachusetts State Police said a Ford Expedition SUV with six people inside was the only vehicle involved.
Police closed I-95 at Exit 13 for several hours following the crash, but it has since reopened.
All six people were taken to area hospitals.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.