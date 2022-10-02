6 hospitalized, including 2 with life-threatening injuries, after crash on I-95 in Foxboro

6 hospitalized, including 2 with life-threatening injuries, after crash on I-95 in Foxboro

6 hospitalized, including 2 with life-threatening injuries, after crash on I-95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO – Six people were hurt, including two with life-threatening injuries, following an early morning crash on Sunday in Foxboro.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Interstate 95 North.

Massachusetts State Police said a Ford Expedition SUV with six people inside was the only vehicle involved.

Police closed I-95 at Exit 13 for several hours following the crash, but it has since reopened.

All six people were taken to area hospitals.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.