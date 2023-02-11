More than 5 tons of aid material from Boston sent to Turkey after earthquake

BOSTON -- More than five tons of aid material from Boston is on its way to Turkey. On Feb. 6, 7.8 and 7.5 scale earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria, with aftershocks causing even more devastation.

The Turkish Consulate General in Boston packed up the donations and loaded them onto a Turkish Airlines plane Friday.

Diplomats from around the world stationed in Boston visited the Consulate to sign a condolence book for the people of Turkey.

Also on Friday, an ensemble performed classic Turkish music at a concert in Cambridge. All funds from the performance went to nonprofits helping people recover from the deadly earthquake.

Even as the rescue efforts continue, hopes are beginning to dim as days pass. Over 24,000 people have died, and tens of thousands more have been injured. Millions of people have been displaced.