49ers DL Keion White shot in ankle during altercation in San Francisco

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot and injured early Monday morning in San Francisco, the team confirmed.

The Athletic reporter Matt Barrows was the first to report White had been injured in a shooting during an event, citing team sources.

The 49ers said in a statement, "Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco. He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate."

The San Francisco Police Department said the shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Mission Street between 13th and 14th streets. Officers arrived to find one victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and he was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business," said police in a press release. 'The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect. All information is preliminary at this time, and more information will be provided as it becomes available."

There were no arrests, and no suspect information was provided.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said on social media that, "Any violent incident in our city is unacceptable, and I'm hoping Keion recovers quickly. I've spoken with SFPD and 49ers leadership—we are all grateful to our SFPD officers for their quick response."

It was not clear whether the event White attended was related to Super Bowl LX. White's Instagram page showed images of him attending the game at Levi's Stadium

White joined the 49ers in a trade with the New England Patriots in October 2025. San Francisco received White and a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Keion White #56 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Elsa/Getty Images



