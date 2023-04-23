4 hospitalized after single-car Lakeville crash
LAKEVILLE – Four people were hospitalized late Saturday night following a single-car crash in Lakeville.
It happened on Piece Ave. around 10:45 p.m.
The car with four people inside left the road and slammed into several trees.
Three of the four people in the car were able to get out on their own. The fourth person was trapped and needed to be removed by firefighters.
Two people were taken to St. Luke's Hospital by ambulance. Two others were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital.
All four people are expected to survive.
