4 hospitalized after single-car Lakeville crash

LAKEVILLE – Four people were hospitalized late Saturday night following a single-car crash in Lakeville.

It happened on Piece Ave. around 10:45 p.m.

The car with four people inside left the road and slammed into several trees.

Four people were hurt in a Lakeville crash. Lakeville Fire Department

Three of the four people in the car were able to get out on their own. The fourth person was trapped and needed to be removed by firefighters.

Two people were taken to St. Luke's Hospital by ambulance. Two others were taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital.

All four people are expected to survive.