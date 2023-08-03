Pan-Mass Challenge rider injured while training reminds drivers to share the road

WEST BRIDGEWATER - While thousands of cyclists get ready to set out on two wheels in this year's Pan-Mass Challenge, a dedicated rider from West Bridgewater is appealing to people behind the wheel.

Dan Perrault is recovering from serious injuries after getting hit by a car. The 56-year-old should have been starting his two-day, 165-mile PMC ride in Wellesley on Saturday.

But now Perrault has been forced to sit out the milestone ride, after a driver hit him and his "Team Jake" ride mate. Now, he wants to remind everyone to be safe as thousands of riders hit the roads of a great cause this weekend.

The ride carries a purpose close to his heart and this year would have marked a 10-year milestone PMC ride for the father of two.

"Everyone has been affected by cancer in one way shape or form. For me it just hits home a lot harder," said Perrault.

Dan has been riding the charity race to fight cancer in memory of his sister Cindy who was only 20 years old when she died from cancer 39 years ago.

On top of that, in July, his brother Bobby lost his cancer battle.

"It's a really emotional year, it was even going to be more emotional than before and unfortunately it's, I don't get to ride because of getting hit," said Perrault.

A few days after losing his brother, Dan and his "Team Jake" teammates were training on Route 44 in Rehoboth, riding single file, when police say a Taunton woman hit them from behind with her car.

The men were rushed to the hospital after being severely injured.

"Next thing I know, I was in an ambulance," said Perrault. "I have a concussion; I had a collapsed lung. I have bruised ribs."

After many close calls in nine years, the father of two wants to remind people to be safe on the road.

"They seem to forget that there's a person on that bike and that person has a family to go to," said Perrault. "Slow down, slow down. State law says they're supposed to give you four feet, no one does."

While Perrault won't be riding this year, he'll be there to cheer on his fellow cyclists who have a lot riding on them.

He hopes to be back to full speed next year if he can. "Probably. I will have to discuss that with my wife to be honest," said Perrault.

Rehoboth police say the crash is still under investigation.

The ride officially starts Saturday morning.

For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge visit www.pmc.org