'Beautiful to see everyone coming together': Ivy Dowdle of Charlton excited for first PMC

CHARLTON - Ivy Dowdle of Charlton is no stranger to fundraising for Dana-Farber. The rising high school senior remembers her first Pan-Mass Challenge Kids Ride in Uxbridge. She remembers the pride she felt when her father, four-year rider Mike Dowdle put on his PMC jersey. And she remembers the thrill of attending the PMC Opening Ceremonies in Sturbridge.

For the past decade, Ivy and her sister Clara along with their friends Jenna and Sarah have been supporting cancer treatment and research at Dana-Farber by selling flowers (right out of their parents' yards), candles and homemade jewelry. The bike-loving friends even gave themselves the playful name "Daughters of Anarchy."

When WBZ profiled their efforts in 2017, the girls told us that they looked forward to the day that they would be able to do ride the PMC themselves. For Ivy, that day will arrive on Saturday, August 5th when she joins thousands of other riders at the starting line in Sturbridge. "It is just a universally positive experience," Ivy said. "Everyone's out there cheering each other on, working toward the same goal and I think you just... you feel a part of something so much bigger than yourself when you're doing that."

Ivy faced her own physical challenge before the Pan-Mass Challenge when she tore her ACL and meniscus. Still rehabbing from that field hockey injury, she has been building strength and logging miles on her family's Peloton and on her mom's old road bike. A dedicated athlete, she is eager to test herself on the 111-mile one-day route from Sturbridge to Bourne.

Fundraising is still a team effort. The "daughters" set up stands with new merchandise (t-shirts, jewelry, mugs and more) outside local stores and share the story of their efforts with customers. The weather wasn't always hospitable (they kept selling right through some of July's fierce rainstorms) but their commitment didn't waver. Ivy says it is much easier to weather challenges when you consider what cancer patients go through. "People I've seen fight cancer are some of the strongest people I've ever met. Mentally. Physically. What they endure!"

Ivy is drawn to the connectivity of the PMC. At a time when people often seem so divided, she says working toward a common goal feels good. "It's just beautiful to see everyone coming together-just seeing that every year everyone is working toward a common goal," Ivy said. "Everyone having a shared human experience. That's why so many people do it. They do it in honor of loved ones who are fighting-loved ones who have passed. Everyone really is affected by it in one way or another."

In that spirit, Ivy looks to the future. She is excited for her first PMC and looks forward to the day that all four "daughters" are riding the Pan-Mass Challenge together. A chance to make new memories and honor friendships that stand the test of time. "I think that this-the PMC-might be a way for us to grow and help others while we continue having fun raising money for a cause that's dear to our hearts," Ivy said.