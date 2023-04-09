20-year-old shot in Brockton

BROCKTON — A man was shot in Brockton on Saturday night.

The city's electronic gunfire detection system notified police of the shots around 6 p.m.

Police responded to the area around Cottage Street where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Emergency Medical Services.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Brockton Police.