20-year-old shot in Brockton

BROCKTON — A man was shot in Brockton on Saturday night.

The city's electronic gunfire detection system notified police of the shots around 6 p.m.

Police responded to the area around Cottage Street where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Emergency Medical Services. 

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Brockton Police. 

April 8, 2023

