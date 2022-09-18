2 teenagers killed in early morning Attleboro crash
ATTLEBORO – Two teenagers were killed early Sunday morning during a single-car crash in Attleboro.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Ave. at West Street.
An 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man died in the crash. They were both from Attleboro.
Attleboro Police have not yet released their names.
No further information is currently available.
