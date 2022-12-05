2 people charged in deadly Lowell kidnapping set to appear in court

LOWELL – Two people accused of kidnapping a man and holding him inside their Lowell home are set to face a judge Monday.

The man was found dead inside the Coburn Street home and in the investigation into his death is still ongoing.

Authorities are calling the man's death suspicious, but the two people being arraigned Monday have not yet been charged with murder.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry are charged with kidnapping, but those charges could be upgraded. As of this weekend, the medical examiner was still trying to determine a cause of death.

On Friday, Lowell police followed up on a well-being check. That's when they found a 37-year-old Lowell man dead inside the home.

The preliminary investigation showed that man was held against his will.

The man's identity has not been released.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney's office, the incident appears to be isolated.