Man found dead in Lowell home; two charged with kidnapping

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LOWELL - Two people will be charged with kidnapping a 37-year-old Lowell man and holding him in their home.

On Friday, police performed a well-being check at a Coburn Street residence and found the body of the man. Police found evidence that the man had been restrained in the home, belonging to Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38.

Burke and Perry have been charged with kidnapping.

Police said the man's death is suspicious. The case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death and the victim's identity.

First published on December 3, 2022 / 10:54 PM

