Watch CBS News
Local News

2 firefighters injured while putting out blaze in Brockton, 11 displaced

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON -- Two firefighters were hurt while putting out a fire in Brockton on Saturday. Crews were called to Florence Street around 9:30 a.m.

Only one of the firefighters needed to be taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time. 

Eleven people who lived at the home have been displaced but no injuries were reported. 

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home's upper floors and roof. 

brocktonfire-2.jpg
Flames and smoke could be seen coming out of a Brockton home on Saturday morning.  Brockton Emergency Management Agency

It's unclear what started the fire. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBSBoston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 2:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.