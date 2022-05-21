2 firefighters injured while putting out blaze in Brockton, 11 displaced

BROCKTON -- Two firefighters were hurt while putting out a fire in Brockton on Saturday. Crews were called to Florence Street around 9:30 a.m.

Only one of the firefighters needed to be taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

Eleven people who lived at the home have been displaced but no injuries were reported.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home's upper floors and roof.

Brockton Emergency Management Agency

It's unclear what started the fire.