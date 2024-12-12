15-year-old boys arrested, accused of stealing car and causing crash in Massachusetts

SOUTH BOSTON - Two teenage boys were arrested Thursday morning after State Police said they stole a car and led troopers on a chase before crashing on Interstate 93 in Massachusetts.

Crash on 93 North

Police said a trooper tried to pull over the stolen BMW on Granite Avenue in Milton shortly after 9 a.m. but the driver took off and got onto the ramp to 93 North. Shortly after, near the gas tank, the BMW crashed into a pickup truck on the Expressway, which then hit a Massachusetts State Police cruiser. The BMW then struck a guardrail and came to a stop.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Their condition is unknown. No one else was injured in the incident.

Two teenage boys charged

Two 15-year-old boys were arrested at the scene and taken to the State Police's South Boston Barracks for booking. They've been charged with delinquent by reason of receipt of stolen motor vehicle, delinquent by reason of unlicensed operation and delinquent by reason of negligent operation.

The crash left traffic backed up on 93 North, which was shut down for about 20 minutes while the crash scene was cleared. It has since reopened to traffic.

State Police are not releasing the suspects' identities due to their ages. There is no other information about their arraignments.

No other information was immediately available.