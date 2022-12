14-year-old girl grazed by bullet in Boston

BOSTON -- A 14-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in Jamaica Plain on Thursday afternoon. The teen was outside a home on Boylston Street when it happened.

She is expected to be OK.

A 19-year-old man was arrested a short time later. He is expected to face a judge on Friday.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.