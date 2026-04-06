107-year-old World War II veteran honored at Massachusetts State House

A 107-year-old World War II veteran was honored by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey during a special flag presentation at the State House on Monday. Arthur Rose survived Pearl Harbor and was at the Battle of Normandy. "I said I didn't want to be there, but as long as I am OK now, I am glad that I was," said Rose.

He was an engineer officer making sure the landing craft tanks (LCTs) and their engines were operational. The LCTs were boats that transported tanks to the beaches of Normandy.

"After they landed, and they had the beach and they were inland, we went down to the beach," said Rose, before joking, "I suppose there are stories I could tell, but I can't remember them."

The centenarian doesn't drive but says he does maintain an active driver's license having passed the test. He credits his longevity to his genes, saying his father lived past 100 as well. Governor Healey got a chuckle out of Rose as she joked about his age while presenting him with a gift for his service.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, Arthur Rose and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. CBS Boston

"When you get to be 107, you don't know what to give people," said Governor Healey.

Rose grew up in North Dakota but has been living in Boston. He was given a police escort from his home to the State House. It was there that he was presented with a flag that was flown above the State House in his honor.

"I grew up in a small town in North Dakota, and if somebody told me I would be with the governor on my 107th year, I'd say well you're a little bit batty," said Rose.

He's not done either. Rose's niece told WBZ that he will be heading to France to accept their Legion of Honour award.