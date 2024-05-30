Trump trial jury reaches verdict, decision to be revealed soon

Trump trial jury reaches verdict, decision to be revealed soonget the free app
Jurors in former President Donald Trump's "hush money" trial in New York has told the judge in the case that they have reached a verdict.
The decision comes after two days of deliberations by the jury of 12 New Yorkers, who were tasked with reaching a verdict on the 34 counts of falsification of business records that Trump faces. Prosecutors allege he worked to cover up a $130,000 payment that his attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. In exchange, Daniels agreed to remain silent about an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in 2006, which he denies.
Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. He pleaded not guilty and denounced the trial as politically motivated. The trial lasted six weeks and featured testimony from 22 witnesses, including Cohen and Daniels.
CBS News has reporters at the Manhattan courthouse where the verdict will soon be read. Follow live updates below.
What happens if Trump is convicted?
When the judge overseeing Trump's criminal trial found on May 6 that the defendant had violated a gag order for a 10th time, he told him that "the last thing I want to do is to put you in jail."
"You are the former president of the United States and possibly the next president, as well," said Justice Juan Merchan, reflecting on the momentous weight of such a decision.
Whether to jail the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for president is a choice that Merchan may soon face again, if jurors in Trump's "hush money" case have voted to convict him.
What exactly would happen if the jury finds Trump guilty is difficult to predict. Trump is being tried in New York state court, where judges have broad authority to determine when sentences are handed down after convictions and what exactly they will be, according to former Manhattan prosecutor Duncan Levin. That differs from federal court, where there's typically a waiting period between a conviction and sentencing.
"It's much more informally done in state court. I've had cases where the jury comes back and says, 'guilty,' and the judge thanks the jury, and excuses them, and says, 'Let's sentence the defendant right now," said Levin. "Obviously, everything's a little different about this case than the typical case."
Verdict came as judge was prepared to send jurors home
Just before 4:15 p.m., Merchan, the judge, said in court that he was prepared to dismiss the jurors for the day at 4:30, and have them reconvene for a third day of deliberations on Friday. Then, minutes later, he said jurors had sent a note, saying they had reached a verdict.
What is Trump charged with?
Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsification of business records in the first degree, which is a felony in New York state.
Each charge corresponds to a document that was created to pay Michael Cohen $35,000 a month in 2017: the checks themselves, the invoices Cohen sent to get reimbursed and the vouchers the Trump Organization used to record the payment.
Prosecutors say those checks were meant to reimburse Cohen for the $130,000 "hush money" payment that he made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier. Trump's defense said the payments to Cohen were to pay for his legal services.
Trump pleaded not guilty to all counts and denied all wrongdoing.
Jurors tell judge they have reached a verdict
In a note to the judge at 4:20 p.m., the jurors said they had reached a verdict, and asked for 30 minutes to fill out the verdict form.