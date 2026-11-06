TreVeyon Henderson says he was in hospital for several days due to "unexplained neurological symptoms"

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson said he's been in the hospital recently with "unexplained neurological symptoms" after missing the last game and several practices with an undisclosed illness.

Henderson, 24, has played in six of the Patriots eight games this season, but he missed last Sunday's game in Miami and hasn't practiced since Wednesday, Oct. 28.

TreVeyon Henderson at Gillette Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Michael Owens / Getty Images

He took the unusual move Friday to release his own personal statement on social media to address "the medical condition I've been experiencing."

Henderson said he recently had "an unexpected and unusual medical emergency involving a series of unexplained neurological symptoms that required hospitalization for several days."

He said he had extensive tests done and that they came back "positive and reassuring" but what the issue is "remains unknown and unexplainable."

"I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery, as these symptoms have affected my strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions," Henderson said. "I am committed to doing everything necessary to return to full health. My health and long-term well-being remain my foremost priorities."

Henderson is in his second season with the Patriots, who drafted him in the second round out of Ohio State in 2025. He's rushed for 203 yards on 52 carries this year. His last game was Oct. 22 in Chicago. He rushed three times for nine yards and caught two passes for 14 yards in the loss to the Bears.

There's been no comment yet from the Patriots, but head coach Mike Vrabel is scheduled to meet with reporters at Gillette Stadium Friday afternoon, ahead of Sunday's game with the Green Bay Packers in Foxboro.