CBS News Boston and Wegmans launch Season of Giving Check Out Hunger drive
Millions of people across Massachusetts are facing hunger.
CBS News Boston is teaming up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Greater Boston Food Bank during our "Season of Giving Check Out Hunger" campaign and, together, we hope to change that.
From October 22 through November 29, you can stop by any Wegmans in our area to make a donation. Customers can donate $1, $2, $3, $5, or any amount at checkout. 100% of the proceeds go to each store's local Feeding America food bank.
If you are not able to stop by a Wegmans location, you can donate directly to the Greater Boston Food Bank in Westwood.
On Saturday morning, November 15, CBS News Boston will be broadcasting live from Wegmans in Westwood, at 169 University Ave. We encourage you to stop by and help us "Check Out Hunger."