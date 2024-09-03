September is the perfect time to join Costco

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This content is sponsored by Costco.

Costco Wholesale

Not a Costco member yet? September is the perfect time to join and start shopping at the popular warehouse club. Join as a new Costco member online and apply and be approved for the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi and you'll get a $50 Digital Costco Shop Card. (You can read the fine print below for terms and conditions.)

The Costco Anywhere Visa Card offers a 4% Cash Back Reward on gas and EV charging for your first year (1% thereafter), 3% Cash Back Reward on restaurants and eligible travel, 2% Cash Back Reward on Costco purchases and a 1% Cash Back Reward on all other purchases.

Tap the button below to take advantage of this Costco membership offer and join now.

Why become a Costco member?



Bloomberg/Getty Images

I love Costco -- I've been a member for more than 24 years. I do much of my household shopping there. It's my go-to store for paper towels, garbage bags and laundry detergent. It's also where I stock up on groceries such as milk, coffee and eggs (they're much cheaper at Costco than at my local supermarket). Costco is a great place to stock up on wine too. I recommend Kirkland Signature™ brand boxed wines -- it's a solid combination of high quality and low price.

I also make sure to pick up a rotisserie chicken when I'm at Costco. It makes a great dinner entree, with plenty left over for making sandwiches or chicken salad the next day. And the price can't be beat -- you could wind up paying way more buying a whole chicken to roast at home.

Costco is a great place to find household goods -- think furniture, small appliances, bedding and more. And Costco extends the warranty on select electronics to two years at no added cost.

When I need gas, I stop at the station attached to my local warehouse. The price there is typically cheaper than nearby stations. Don't be discouraged by the long lines -- most Costco gas stations have more pumps than your average gas station. Lines move quickly.

And, of course, every time I visit Costco I stop by the food court. It's hard to go wrong with the $1.50 hot dog-and-soda combo. Try it the next time you visit. Or take a fresh-baked $10 pizza home for the whole family.

A Costco Gold Star Membership is $65 per year.

Why I love Costco:

Grocery essentials I need at a great price.

A great place to find new snacks and treats, including local favorites.

Regular savings on essentials like vitamins, coffee and detergent.

High quality standards, especially when it comes to its own Kirkland Signature brand.

Just about anything is available at Costco -- even bars of gold silver coins

My recommendation: Upgrade to a Costco Executive Membership

If you want to take your Costco savings to the next level, I recommend upgrading to a Costco Executive Membership. You'll start earning a 2% Reward on qualified Costco purchases, including vacations purchased through Costco Travel. The annual 2% Reward is mailed with your renewal notice, two months before the renewal date.

A Costco Executive Membership is $130 per year. The maximum annual Reward is $1,250.

Why I love the Costco Executive Membership:

If you spend more than $3,250 on qualified purchases at Costco per year, you will receive more than $65 for your Reward.

If you're not satisfied with your Costco Executive Membership, you can convert your membership to a Gold Star Membership or cancel your membership at any time and get a refund.



What's the fine print of the Costco membership offer?

Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. See the membership counter for details. $50 Digital Shop Card promotion is available exclusively for new Primary or Primary Household members who join Costco at any U.S. warehouse, including Puerto Rico, or on Costco.com; upgrade to an Executive Membership, apply for the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi or the Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi, and are approved for the credit card. To qualify, sign-ups occurring in warehouse must apply for the credit card using the iPad provided by Costco, or on Citicards.com, Costco.com or by phone the same day they join Costco and upgrade to Executive Membership.

Online sign-ups at Costco.com must upgrade to the Executive Membership within the first 30 days of sign-up, apply for the Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi or the Costco Anywhere Visa® Business Card by Citi, and are approved for the credit card. New Costco members are members who purchase a new Costco membership or reactivate a Costco membership that has been expired for 18+ months. To receive the $50 Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Limit one per household. Qualifying members will receive their Digital Shop Card within 4 weeks of Credit Card approval. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Corporate liability accounts are not eligible. The $50 Digital Costco Shop Card will be emailed to the Primary Member's email address on the Costco membership.

Your reward is distributed annually once your February billing statement closes. Your reward is distributed in the form of a credit card reward certificate. Credit card reward certificates are redeemable through December 31 of the year issued in a single transaction at any U.S. Costco warehouse, including Puerto Rico, for merchandise or cash back. An alternative form for redemption other than within the warehouse may be provided at Citi and/or Costco's discretion.

Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. See Costco.com or the membership counter for details.