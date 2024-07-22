Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review: Smarter than ever, and compact, too

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Jason R. Rich

In just two days, the latest generation of the world's bestselling folding smartphone -- the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 -- will debut, and it's chock full of new features. We're talking all kinds of AI-fueled functions, plus faster performance, a better camera system, a longer-lasting battery and a more compact design. Right now, you can preorder the phone, save money and get some nice perks.

Whether you're an experienced Android smartphone user, or thinking about switching from an Apple iPhone to the Galaxy Z Flip6 because you're intrigued by its folding design, there are some compelling reasons to make this your next phone. The folks at AT&T Wireless sent me a review unit of this folding phone (pre-activated with its wireless service) for me to try firsthand. Before you preorder one for yourself, keep reading to learn about my experiences using it.

Or if you've already made up your mind (and -- here's a hint: I can't blame you) you can get it below.

Who should buy the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6?

People love the the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. It comfortably fits in a pocket, is easy to hold, makes for easy content creation, and it now offers the latest AI features. The phone is also durable and highly customizable.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also comes in a bunch of trendy colors.

How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and save

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 starts shipping July 24 with a base price of $1,100, but Samsung, Amazon and AT&T are each offering preorder deals that are well worth taking advantage of.

Preorder from Samsung

Right now, when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 directly from Samsung and have an eligible trade-in, you can get up to $650 in instant credit. You also get a free memory upgrade, from 256GB to 512GB (worth $120). And if you purchase the new Galaxy Buds3 Pro earbuds, Galaxy Buds3 earbuds, Galaxy Watch Ultra, or Galaxy Watch7 at the same time, you get an extra 25% off these.

If you activate the phone with AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile or US Cellular when purchasing it from Samsung, you'll get one year of Samsung Care+ for free (a $156 value). Samsung also has three casing colors that are exclusive, including black, peach and white.

Plus, anyone who qualifies for the Samsung Offer Program -- including educators, students, first responders, U.S. military personnel (as well as veterans and their families), and U.S. government employees -- is eligible for an additional discount.

Preorder from AT&T

AT&T is also offering a free memory upgrade, from 256GB to 512GB, when you preorder the phone. But if you take advantage of AT&T's trade-in plan, activate service and sign up for 36 month, zero-interest financing, you can get up to $1,100 off. This means the phone is basically free. Of course, restrictions apply.

Preorder from Amazon

When you preorder the Galaxy Z Flip6 from Amazon for $1,100, you automatically receive a free memory upgrade, from 256GB to 512GB, plus get a $200 Amazon gift card as a bonus.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: At a glance

Samsung

Front display: 3.4" | Main display: 6.7" | Display type: Dynamic AMOLED 2x (main), Super AMOLED (front) | Display resolution: 2,640 x 1,080 pixels (main), 720 x 748 pixels (front) | Display brightness: Up to 2,600 nits (main), 1,600 nits (front) | Refresh Rate: Up to 120Hz (main), 60Hz (front) | Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy (octa-core) | CPU speed: Up to 3.39 GHz | Storage options: 256GB or 512GB (with 12GB of RAM) | Housing material: Enhanced Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 | Dimensions (open): 6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches | Dimensions (folded): 3.35 x 2.83 x 0.59 inches | Weight: 6.6 ounces | Front camera: 10MP | Rear camera system: 50MP (wide), 12MP (ultra-wide) | Rear camera zoom: 2x optical, 10x digital | Operating system: Android | Port: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | Waterproof rating: IP48 | Battery capacity: 4,000 mAh

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is part of Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem, which means it works with the Galaxy smartwatches, tablets, laptops, wireless earbuds and even the new health and fitness-oriented Samsung Galaxy Ring (also available for preorder).

Aside from being a bit thinner and lighter than the previous model, a few of the standout new features include brighter and more detailed displays, more RAM, faster performance and a longer battery life. All that allows the phone to handle AI-driven features, like advanced photo and video editing, live language translation, audio transcription and summarization, and the Circle to Search feature that was introduced with the Flip5. The angle adjustability of the phone also gives it capabilities that rectangular phones can't match.

The folding design of the Flip6 and its front-facing display provide really cool ways to interact with the phone -- without opening it. Caller ID, texts, notifications, email summaries and other data appears on the display. This is a key reason to switch from a traditional phone to one with a folding design, like the Flip6.

Samsung Galaxy Flip6: 5 best AI tricks

Galaxy AI is powered by Google Gemini, which is Google's enhanced AI toolset. Here are five of the features I found to be the most powerful and useful:

Transcript Assist - Use the Voice Recorder app to record meetings, classes, or conversations, and then watch the Galaxy AI create a text transcription, as well as a summarized list of key points.

- Use the Voice Recorder app to record meetings, classes, or conversations, and then watch the Galaxy AI create a text transcription, as well as a summarized list of key points. Photo Assist - Galaxy AI can help you move, resize or delete objects in your photos, fill in or remove backgrounds, plus enhance an image's overall appearance.

- Galaxy AI can help you move, resize or delete objects in your photos, fill in or remove backgrounds, plus enhance an image's overall appearance. Live language translations - Whether you're face-to-face with someone who speaks another language, or speaking with them over the phone, live language translation is fantastic. This also works with text messaging. Plus, when you point the phone's camera at a text in a foreign language, the phone translates almost instantly.

- Whether you're face-to-face with someone who speaks another language, or speaking with them over the phone, live language translation is fantastic. This also works with text messaging. Plus, when you point the phone's camera at a text in a foreign language, the phone translates almost instantly. Chat Assist - In addition to everything that Google Assistant used to do (like provide answers to questions and retrieve information from the internet), the Chat with Gemini feature can compose text, help brainstorm ideas, solve a complex math equation, and streamline portions of your daily workflow. Chat can also find content stored on your phone or on Google Drive, summarize documents or emails, and help you generate images. Plus, it can be helpful with setting timers and appointments.

- In addition to everything that Google Assistant used to do (like provide answers to questions and retrieve information from the internet), the Chat with Gemini feature can compose text, help brainstorm ideas, solve a complex math equation, and streamline portions of your daily workflow. Chat can also find content stored on your phone or on Google Drive, summarize documents or emails, and help you generate images. Plus, it can be helpful with setting timers and appointments. Circle to Search - Whenever there's something you're interested in on the screen, simply circle it with your finger and Google will perform an online search to provide information about it.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: The camera setup

One of the most compelling things about the Galaxy Z Flip6 is its camera system. Launch the Camera app and snap a photo using the front camera (on the cover) while the phone is still folded, or open the phone to gain full access to the full array of camera functions.

You get easy access to a handful of core shooting modes -- Photo, Portrait, Video, Pro, Pro Video, Night, Food, Panorama, Slow Motion, Hyperlapse, Portrait Video, Dual Record, and Single Take. You can turn off the flash, set a timer, adjust the aspect ratio, activate the Motion picture taking feature, turn on filters, use the Face or Color Tone features, switch between the front and rear-facing cameras, and when using the rear cameras, switch between resolutions (up to 50MP).

That's all pretty straightforward and what you'd expect from most Android phones. But we haven't gotten to the new AI functions yet. The Shot Suggestions feature analyzes what's in your viewfinder and suggests how to frame the perfect shot.

Here are a few images I took with the phone. The first image was taken using the 50MP, rear-facing camera with no zoom.

This image was shot using the rear, 50MP camera with no zoom. Jason R. Rich

The below image showcases the capabilities of the Camera app's zoom and micro photography capabilities. The rear-facing, 12MP camera can capture the extreme detail and vibrant color of small objects with no difficulty.

Using the zoom feature of the rear-facing 12MP camera, it's easy to capture incredible detail and vibrant color when taking extreme close-ups. Jason R. Rich

While walking briskly, I snapped the below selfie. The Camera app's AI-driven image stabilization was able to ensure that everything in the image remained in focus, while auto-adjusting lighting, color, contrast and other photo taking features in real time.

This image was shot using the Camera app's Selfie mode while I was walking. The image stabilization did a nice job ensuring everything remained in focus. Jason R. Rich

The camera setup built into the Galaxy Z Flip6 is certainly impressive, but the AI tools make editing and enhancing images incredibly simple. Using a few on-screen taps, I used the Blur Background feature to edit the original selfie. This feature puts more emphasis on the main subject.

In this version of the selfie, the AI-driven Blur Background feature was used. Jason R. Rich

With the introduction of Galaxy AI, many photo editing tools available are greatly enhanced. The below image focuses on the dog as the main subject, but the blue bow on her harness and the small objects in the background are visually distracting.

Notice the blue bow on the dog's harness and the objects in the water behind the dog. Using the AI-based Object Eraser feature in the Gallery app, this distracting content was removed in seconds. Jason R. Rich

Using the AI-based Object Eraser tool, simply by drawing a lasso around the unwanted objects, I easily removed them in a matter of seconds. This is just a sample of one image editing tool that uses AI to perform tasks that in the past required advanced photo editing skills and tools being used on a powerful computer (not a mobile device).

This is the edited version of the image, without the bow and distracting twigs in the background. Jason R. Rich

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6: Initial impressions...

Both the front and main displays on the Galaxy Z Flip6 are touchscreens and are impressively customizable. In addition to personalizing the home screen layout, you can add custom widgets, so information and features are easily accessible. When folded, the compact size of the phone makes it easy to hold in one hand or slip into a pocket. It's this compact design that makes the phone very appealing. Plus, many of the core functions you'd use the phone for (like calls, messaging and picture taking) can be accessed from the cover screen while the phone is folded.

Based on the app you're using and whether the phone is opened at an angle or fully extended, whatever's on the screen auto-adjusts. Samsung has done an impressive job fine-tuning the interface and performance of this latest Flip phone. The most compelling features, however, are the ways AI has been integrated into the Android operating system, preinstalled Google apps and into so many of the features and functions.

With generous preorder deals now available, it's the perfect time to experience firsthand a powerful Android device that makes excellent use of artificial intelligence. After testing the phone for several days, I have an extremely positive initial impression and definitely recommend it.