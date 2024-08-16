Is Warby Parker good? Our honest review of the online prescription eyeglasses store

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Warby Parker

There are so many options for buying prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses (and even contact lenses) online. But one of the very best is Warby Parker.

As a prescription eyeglass wearer myself, I want fashionable eyewear that complements my face shape and overall appearance. But I also need progressive lenses to see things clearly both up-close and at a distance. I have shopped at more than a dozen places, both online and in the real world. But I love Warby Parker specifically.

It's easy to spend $500 to $1,000 on a pair of prescription eyeglasses with custom single vision, bi-focal or progressive lenses, but Warby Parker is the perfect example of an online eyewear provider that can meet anyone's prescription eyeglass needs with quality frames and lenses at affordable prices -- starting at just $95.

Discover quality prescription eyewear for men and women

Warby Parker

For some, wearing eyeglasses or sunglasses is a fashion statement and a way to showcase their unique personality. But for many, wearing prescription eyewear is an absolute necessity in order to see clearly and protect their eye health. Well, thanks to Warby Parker, you can have the best of both worlds -- clear vision and a fashionable appearance that's sure to get complements.

The company designs its own eyeglass frames and has hundreds of styles, shapes, colors and sizes to choose from. These frames are then paired with custom-created prescription lenses in Warby Parker's own labs.

Using the company's virtual try-on feature, you can see exactly how your new glasses will look before placing your order. Or, if you want to see how the frames will look on your face in real-life, Warby Parker has a home try-on service. You select five frames that are shipped directly to you. Choose the frames you like, order your eyewear online, and then return the sample frames in a pre-paid box.

For whatever reason, if you don't like the glasses you receive, you have 30-days to return them. Shipping is free, too.

Is Warby Parker any good?

Once you have an eyeglass prescription, shopping for eyeglasses or sunglasses is easy when you visit Warby Parker's website.

Warby Parker

Start by clicking on the Shop Women or Shop Men button. When it comes to selecting the best eyeglass frames, take into account the size and shape of your face, your skin tone, the color of your hair and eyes, and your personal taste.

If you need help choosing the right shape and size frames, you can get expert advance from Warby Parker or the company's team of eyewear specialists, who are available by phone, chat, text or email.

Along the left side of your browser window, there are easy-to-use filters. These allow you to quickly narrow down your frame options. You can choose from $95 frames, Bestsellers, New Arrivals, Trending Now frames, or sort the frames by shape, frame width, color, material, frame price, features, or nose bridge. You can also mix and match these filters if you want to shop for aviator frames, in black, that are made from metal, for example.

As you discover frames you love, click on the virtual try-on button to see how they look on your face, or select them as one of five frames you want to try on at home before placing your order. Warby Parker designs all of its own eyeglass frames, so it offers styles you won't find anywhere else. All are made from high-quality materials.

Warby Parker

Most frame designs come in multiple sizes and colors. After choosing the ones you want, simply click on the Select Lenses and Buy button to customize your prescription lenses. Start by choosing between single vision, progressive, non-prescription, or readers. Eyeglasses with single vision, reader, or non-prescription lenses start at just $95, while frames with progressive lenses start at $295.

Several lens upgrade options are offered. If you choose progressive lenses, you can select between Signature lenses or upgrade to Precision lenses for $100 more. These offer a wider field of view and reduce peripheral distortion.

Warby Parker

You can further customize your lenses by adding filters. Classic clear lenses automatically come with UV blocking, as well as a scratch-resistant coating. You can add a blue light filter for $50 more.

Lenses that automatically darken in the sun cost an additional $100. The material your lenses will be made from is another option. By default, Warby Parker uses high-quality and impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses, but for $50 extra, you can upgrade to thinner, 1.67 high-index lenses.

A summary screen displays your selected frames and lenses, along with your subtotal. Click on the Add to Cart button. All prescription eyewear comes with a case and lens cleaning cloth.

Shopping for prescription sunglasses is just as easy. Click on the Sunglasses option at the top of the browser window.

The whole process of shopping for perfect eyewear from Warby Parker can take as little as five minutes. The website is also loaded with all sorts of tutorials on eyewear, such as how to measure your PD. You can also spend as much time as you want with the virtual try-on feature.

Is Warby Parker expensive?



Most of Warby Parker's eyeglass and sunglass frames cost just $95 and come with single-vision, non-prescription, or reader lenses. Frames with progressive lenses start at $295. Prices increase based on upgrades and customizations.

Is Warby Parker in network for VSP and other insurers?

Warby Parker accepts most vision insurance, including Blue Cross, Blue Shield FEP Vision, CareFirst, DavisVision, Guardian Vision, MetLife Vision, Spectera, SuperiorVision and UnitedHealthCare. These are all Warby Parker's insurance partners.

If you have vision insurance from another provider, Warby Parker will provide the necessary receipt and paperwork for you to apply for reimbursement. The company also accepts FSA and HSA payments associated with many health insurance plans.

How long does Warby Parker take to ship?

For orders shipped within the United States, most single-vision prescription eyewear made with polycarbonate lenses arrive at your door in five to seven business days. Eyewear with specialty lenses typically arrives in seven to 10 business days. Expedited shipping is an additional $25. Otherwise, shipping is always free.

Can I get a deal at Warby Parker?

Anytime you purchase two pairs of eyeglasses at the same time -- this includes sunglasses -- you receive an automatic 15% discount on your entire order, with no promo code needed.

Are Warby Parker glasses good quality?

As a loyal Warby Parker customer, I could not be happier with the quality and craftsmanship of the frames and lenses, as well as the knowledge and friendliness of the customer service team. And thanks to Warby Parker's no-questions-asked, 30-day return policy, you have nothing to lose by ordering a pair of prescription eyeglasses or sunglasses for yourself.

Warby Parker

Choosing your frames and customizing your lenses is intuitive and straightforward. And once you've submitted you have placed your first order, this information is stored by Warby Parker, so placing additional orders is an even quicker process.

Beyond the customer service, one thing that sets Warby Parker apart is the vast amount of easy-to-understand information available for free from the company's website.

Another thing I love about Warby Parker is that for every pair sold (which now exceeds 15 million), the company's non-profit, Warby Parker Impact Foundation, donates a pair of glasses to someone in need within the United States and across more than 75 other countries.

For more help finding and buying prescription eyewear, be sure to check out our coverage of the best places to buy prescription glasses online in 2024, the best prescription sunglasses for 2024, the best places to buy cheap prescription sunglasses online, the best back-to-school deals on prescription glasses from GlassesUSA, the best blue light glasses, the best prescription eyewear for athletes, best places to buy prescription glasses for kids online and the best places to buy cheap prescription glasses online.