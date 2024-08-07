Is Tinder the best free dating app? Here's what to know

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A person checks their phone after receiving a like on a mobile dating app. Oscar Wong via Getty Images

When you think of online dating, you probably picture a certain red flame icon. Even if you've never used Tinder -- or downloaded a mobile app for online dating -- you've likely heard of the wildly popular brand that claims to bring people together for love, casual chats and everything in between.

Tinder is tied with the female-owned Bumble as the most popular dating app in the U.S. Touted as the best free option for dating, Tinder is known for its fast and casual approach to the online dating game. Just download the app, spend five minutes creating a profile, and start swiping to meet people in your area. It's a tried and true formula that many other popular dating websites and apps have adopted.

But there's so much more to the casual and free-to-use dating app. Tinder has multiple paid subscription tiers that give you access to additional features. It also has solid inclusivity features and security features in place like verified photos to make sure you're talking with actual people. Do these features make for a better online dating experience? Is Tinder worth a download and should you sign up for Tinder plus, Tinder premium, or Tinder gold for the full experience?

Let's get into it.

What is Tinder?

Since 2012, Tinder has been offering people an easy way to browse potential matches in their community. It revolutionized the game with a casual swiping mechanic: simply swipe your finger right to "like" someone or left to pass and repeat until you get tired -- or until you run out of likes.

One of several limitations that comes with the free version of Tinder is how many likes you get per day. Run out and you're stuck until the next day. But if you can't wait, there's an incentive to sign up for Tinder plus, one of several premium subscriptions that offer unlimited likes, among other perks.

Below, we take a look at these premium subscriptions, answering your questions about how much they cost, what features they unlock and whether or not they're worth the price. We also examine Tinder from a few different angles to see who the online dating app is best suited for. Is Tinder a welcoming place for members of the LGBTQIA+ community? What age groups are using the app in 2024?

Here's our Tinder breakdown:

Tinder highlights

Available on: iPhone via the App Store | Android via Google Play

iPhone via the App Store Android via Google Play Primary age demographic: 18 to 24 (36%) | Next highest group is ages 25 to 34 (26%)

18 to 24 (36%) Next highest group is ages 25 to 34 (26%) Active monthly users: Over 75 million | 10.4 million paid users with a paid subscription

Over 75 million 10.4 million paid users with a paid subscription App rating: 4.1 out of five stars with over 1.1 million reviews on the Apple Store | 3.6 out of five stars with over 7.3 million reviews on Google Play

4.1 out of five stars with over 1.1 million reviews on the Apple Store 3.6 out of five stars with over 7.3 million reviews on Google Play Price: Free to use with additional paid features and three paid subscription tiers starting at $13 per month: Tinder plus | Tinder gold | Tinder platinum

All Tinder stats are current as of publication.

How do you use Tinder?

Getting started with Tinder is a cakewalk. While other mobile dating websites and apps like Hinge make you build a detailed profile or fill out lengthy questionnaires (hello, eHarmony), Tinder walks you through a quick setup process before you're free to start swiping.

Once you sign up with a number or email address, you can fill out your name, date of birth and then choose a gender identity. While there are plenty of inclusivity options, Tinder's presentation can be a bit confusing. You initially have three choices: Woman, man or "more," with the "more" tab opening up a search bar for you to find a label that best matches your gender identity. The lack of a list may be off-putting for some, but we were able to find the following labels, so Tinder still gets points for inclusivity:

Agender

Bigender

Gender nonconforming



Transgender male / female

Non-binary

Then choose one or more sexual orientations to determine who gets highlighted by Tinder's algorithm. You can also set the mood for what you're looking for with Tinder, with several options to choose from ranging from a long-term partner to short-term fun. Tinder also has a "new friends" option for people seeking strictly platonic relationships. You can change this at any time.

A few more selections -- including a comprehensive list of options for lifestyle habits and hobbies or interests -- and you're good to go. The last thing Tinder asks of you is a minimum of two photos.

Some other key features of the Tinder dating experience include:

Super likes: The little blue star at the bottom of your screen is a way to get the attention of someone you're interested in. Think of it as a high-priority like. These are not free, but you can get limited super likes with a Tinder gold subscription -- or purchase them separately, starting at $3.33 a piece for three.

The little blue star at the bottom of your screen is a way to get the attention of someone you're interested in. Think of it as a high-priority like. These are not free, but you can get limited super likes with a Tinder gold subscription -- or purchase them separately, starting at $3.33 a piece for three. Boosts: Want your profile to stand out to everyone nearby who can see you? The purple lightning bolt icon is a boost, which highlights your profile to others for a limited time. Similar to super likes, these come free with Tinder gold or are available to purchase starting at $7.99 per boost.

Want your profile to stand out to everyone nearby who can see you? The purple lightning bolt icon is a boost, which highlights your profile to others for a limited time. Similar to super likes, these come free with Tinder gold or are available to purchase starting at $7.99 per boost. Rewinds: As simple as it sounds, this feature lets you reverse course to check out the last profile you swiped on. These become available for free with any premium subscription.

As simple as it sounds, this feature lets you reverse course to check out the last profile you swiped on. These become available for free with any premium subscription. Passport mode: Want to see people from all over the world? Passport mode lets you change your location to swipe remotely. This is exclusively a premium feature.

Want to see people from all over the world? Passport mode lets you change your location to swipe remotely. This is exclusively a premium feature. Explore: Tinder offers an "explore" tab that gives free and paid users access to additional features and filters. Want to see people who are interested in a coffee date? Check the "explore" tab. Want to connect with others based on your musical preference? Tinder offers a Spotify-sponsored "music mode" for exactly that.

How does Tinder stand out from other dating apps?

This keeps everyone on their toes and can be a good way to prevent people from wasting each other's time.

There are two ways that Tinder sets itself apart from other dating apps. The first is its user-friendly approach to online dating. With no requirements to fill out a wordy profile (although you can absolutely still do that) or play 20 questions with an algorithm to determine your compatibility with other users, Tinder makes it easy to download the app and start matchmaking.

Tinder also rises above the competition thanks to the sheer number of people who use the app. With other 75 million active monthly users -- over 7.5 million of which live in the U.S. -- there's usually no shortage of interesting people to match with on the app. If you've ever tried another dating app and had trouble finding people your age in your area, Tinder may be worth a try.

Is Tinder good for LGBTQIA+ users?

Bumble can be a great fit for members of the LGBTQIA+ community looking for an inclusive and nuanced mobile dating app. In the past, Bumble had partnered with GLAAD, an advocacy organization championing LGBTQIA+ acceptance, to improve and expand the app.

A gay couple share smiles and an intimate moment on a city street. Tinder / Getty Images

Tinder is an inclusive space in the world of online dating for LGBTQIA+ people. To start, it offers over a dozen diverse gender identities to choose from. Tinder also lets new users who don't conform to a single gender identity choose who their profile shows up for (men, women, or everyone).

There are also a number of sexual preferences to choose from for a fully personalized experience. These include:

Straight

Gay

Lesbian

Bisexual

Asexual

Demisexual

Pansexual

Queer

Questioning

You can choose whether or not you want to display details such as your gender identity or sexual preference on your profile.

What are the premium subscription tiers for Tinder?

Tinder's free features are fairly robust already, leaving the door wide open for users of all kinds to find meaningful connections. The app's premium tiers, however, can elevate the experience further with exclusives that give users even more control over who they see and how they can reach out to potential matches.

For users interested in expanding their dating app experience -- or getting the absolute most out of Tinder -- there are three paid options.

Tinder plus

Cost: Prices start at $13 per month.

Prices start at $13 per month. Unlocked features: Unlimited likes, unlimited rewinds and unlimited access to Tinder's passport mode. You can also hide ads and enjoy access to additional search filters.

Tinder gold

Cost: Prices start at $19 per month.

Prices start at $19 per month. Unlocked features: All Tinder plus features as well as the ability to see who likes you, access to curated top picks, one free boost per month and three free super likes per week.

Tinder platinum

Cost: Prices start at $25 per month.

Prices start at $25 per month. Unlocked features: All Tinder gold features plus the ability to message accounts before you match. This can be a game changer for anyone hoping to stand out to potential matches.

If you're looking for something more than what the typical free dating app experience provides, or you're interested in trying out Tinder's exclusive features, we recommend signing up for Tinder gold. This tier gives you access to limited features like boosts and super likes without having to pay extra. It also comes with everything that Tinder plus offers, which includes impressive features like unlimited likes.

Who should try Tinder?

Tinder has the competition beat when it comes to free dating apps. I's large user base and easy access make for a stress-free experience that may help you realize just how many interesting people live in your area. With Tinder's expansive list of features, it's also easy to swipe with intent. If you're looking for a serious relationship, it's entirely possible to find like minded people through this mobile dating app.

Tinder's premium subscriptions are also worth a look, in our opinion. The prices aren't as high as some other dating apps, so signing up for Tinder plus or Tinder gold doesn't have to be a big financial decision. We found the extra features that come with Tinder gold to be worth the $19 monthly fee, so if you're looking for a premium experience -- give it a try.

With Tinder's age demographic mostly catering to younger or middle aged people, we recommend this app for millennials and Gen Z users first and foremost, although with it's large user base there's likely someone for everyone. Older people looking for romantic connections might want to check out other dating apps that cater to seniors, however.

Pros and cons

Here is a quick breakdown of everything we like about Tinder, as well as the potential drawbacks that could be improved upon.

Pros:

Super-easy account setup process.

Simplistic design and user-friendly interface.

There is no time limit on messages, which takes some of the pressure off for new matches.

Face-to-face video chatting is also an option for matches.

Tinder's photo verification system allows you to know when you're looking at real, verified users.

Cons:

Limited daily likes for free users.

Many interesting and expansive features like rewind or boost are reserved for paid users.

FAQ

Is Tinder free?

Yes, Tinder lets users sign up for free with features and basic search filters that give users everything they need to start meeting people. There are, however, paid subscription plans that start at just $13 per month (Tinder plus, Tinder gold and Tinder platinum) that unlock additional features for a more robust experience.

How does Tinder compare to other dating apps?

These days, choosing the right dating app for you can feel like a gamble. With so many different apps to choose from, how do you know which is best? Here is how Tinder stacks up against some of its biggest competition:

Bumble: Tinder and Bumble may share the top spot as dating apps with the most users, but they differ in a few key ways. Bumble's "ladies first" approach to messaging can feel limiting or even stressful, while Tinder's lack of rules surrounding matchmaking can be a bit refreshing.

sign up here

Tinder and Bumble may share the top spot as dating apps with the most users, but they differ in a few key ways. Bumble's "ladies first" approach to messaging can feel limiting or even stressful, while Tinder's lack of rules surrounding matchmaking can be a bit refreshing. Hinge Another big name in the world of dating apps for serious relationships, Hinge can go toe-to-toe with Tinder on things like inclusivity (Hinge also has a range of gender identities, sexual preferences, and LGBTQIA+ friendly question prompts) and detailed profile options. With its large user base, Tinder simply has more to offer for people looking for an inclusive dating experience.

sign up here

Another big name in the world of dating apps for serious relationships, Hinge can go toe-to-toe with Tinder on things like inclusivity (Hinge also has a range of gender identities, sexual preferences, and LGBTQIA+ friendly question prompts) and detailed profile options. With its large user base, Tinder simply has more to offer for people looking for an inclusive dating experience. eHarmony: eHarmony is a dating app that's all about the details -- users have to go through a long compatibility quiz before matching, for example. This can potentially lead to more accurate matches, but Tinder's quick and easy profile setup wins over eHarmony in our book.

sign up here

What are reviewers saying about Tinder?

On the app stores for both iPhone and Android users, Tinder currently has a review score that hovers around four out of five stars (4.1 out of five stars on the Apple Store, 3.6 out of five stars on Google Play).

Negative reviews point out issues that are somewhat common for popular dating apps (an abundance of fake profiles and monthly prices that are subject to change, for example).

Positive reviewers across the board cite certain core features like Tinder's quick and easy approach to online dating, decent feature offerings for free and paid users, and dedication to inclusivity for LGBTQIA+ users as reasons they are happy with the dating app.