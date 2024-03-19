How to watch MLB Spring Training baseball in 2024: Streaming options, more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fields the ball during a spring training exhibition against the Los Angeles Angels at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 24, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Spring baseball is in full swing with Major League Baseball now in the midst of spring training. Los Angeles Dodgers fans have delighted in getting a first glimpse at recently-signed superstar Shohei Ohtani at bat, while also debating Mookie Betts at shortstop. Top prospects like the Tigers' Jackson Jobe made heads turn throwing a 101.8 mph fastball and superstars like funnyman Will Ferrell showed up to spring training this year.

Thirty MLB franchises are scheduled to play Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, 2024. That gives teams just a few days to ready themselves for the regular season. With the competition heating up and players getting into their groove, there's never been a better time to watch Major League Baseball spring training. Keep reading for how to watch your favorite baseball team play this spring.

How to watch MLB Spring Training on TV



While not every MLB Spring Training game airs on TV, you can watch most games on either MLB Network, ESPN or ESPN+. You can also stream many MLB games on MLB.TV.

The highly-anticipated two-game Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres played on March 20-21, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea, will broadcast on ESPN and will kickoff the 2024 MLB regular season. The series marks the first regular-season MLB game ever played in South Korea.

How to watch MLB Spring Training without cable

While some cable packages include ESPN and MLB Network, you won't be able to watch many spring training games without a subscription to MLB.TV, which streams most out-of-market MLB games this season and many spring training games. (Streaming options will require an internet provider.)

You can watch network-aired MLB Spring Training games on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to spring training games via MLB Network and ESPN. Fubo packages also include CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, so you'll be able to watch more than just today's game, all without a cable subscription.

Another great reason to love Fubo is its lookback feature, which lets you watch sporting events up to 72 hours after they air live.

To watch MLB Spring Training without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to Major League Baseball, Fubo offers NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, NCAA college basketball and international soccer games. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial, but right now the platform is offering $20 off your first month.

If you have don't have cable TV that includes ESPN and MLB Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to stream live baseball this year is through a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer offers access to the nationally aired MLB, NFL and NBA games, plus NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups. To get access to MLB Network, simply subscribe to Sling TV and add the Sports Extra add-on.

The Orange + Blue Tier plan normally costs $60 per month, but the streamer is currently offering a 50% off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. You can add MLB Network via the Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. Learn more by tapping the button below.

Catch six spring training games from March 21-26, 2024 on ESPN+. ESPN+ is ESPN's subscription streaming platform, which offers exclusive live events, original studio shows and top-tier series that aren't accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers may also purchase UFC PPV events and access the platform's vast archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 catalog, game replays and select ESPN films.

It is important to note that ESPN+ does not include access to the ESPN network. It is a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports programming. A subscription to ESPN+ starts at $10 per month.

If you want to catch out-of-market MLB Spring Training Games, or those not airing on ESPN+, you can add MLB.TV to your ESPN+ subscription. MLB.TV will broadcast over 250 spring training games this year, giving you the most access to the most games.

MLB.TV through ESPN+ is $35 per month. You can cancel anytime. You must be an ESPN+ subscriber to add MLB. TV.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers can add MLB.TV to their Prime membership and stream spring training games, and every out-of-market MLB game of the regular season, with the Prime Video MLB.TV add-on. The MLB.TV add-on features out-of-market teams only during the regular season.

To subscribe to MLB.TV through Prime Video, tap the button below to add MLB.TV to your Prime subscription. You'll pay $30 per month after your seven-day free trial ends.

You can watch network-aired MLB Spring Training games and nationally televised MLB games during the regular season, plus the NFL, including NFL Network, with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels and unlimited DVR storage is also included. Watch every sports game on every network with Hulu + Live TV, plus catch live MLB regular season games, exclusive live regular season games, popular studio shows (including NFL Total Access and the Emmy-nominated show Good Morning Football) and lots more.

Note: MLB Network is not included in a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+, giving you access to more MLB Spring Training games, for $77 per month.

When is the Dodgers vs. Padres Seoul Series?



Prior to Opening Day, the MLB regular season will start with the 2024 Seoul Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers face the San Diego Padres for two games in Seoul, South Korea. The Seoul Series marks the first time MLB regular-season games will be played in Korea and will include four exhibition games ahead of the Dodgers vs. Padres games.

The two-game Dodgers vs. Padres series will be played March 20 and 21 at 7:05pm (local time). Four exhibition games will be played March 17-18.

You can watch the Seoul Series on ESPN, or stream on Fubo, SlingTV or Hulu + Live TV.

When is Opening Day 2024?

Opening Day of the 2024 MLB season is March 28, 2024.