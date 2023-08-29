Amazon is having a massive sale on Bowflex and Schwinn fitness gear: Get up to 44% off workout essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Achieving your fitness goals at home just got more affordable thanks to Amazon's sale on Bowflex and Schwinn fitness equipment. For a limited time, dumbbells, exercise bikes, treadmills and more from the two brands are up to 44% off.

Click the button below to shop the entire sale. There's no telling when this sale will end, so be sure to shop now.

The best deals at the Amazon Bowflex and Schwinn sale

Learn more about the on-sale items below, including Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells, the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell stand with media rack and the Schwinn Fitness 230 recumbent bike.

A whole set of dumbbells can take up a bunch of space, but Bowflex has solved that issue with adjustable dumbbells. These workout essentials adjust from 5 to 52.5 pounds via a dial and replace 15 sets of weights. These customer-loved dumbbells are CBS Essentials and CBS Sports bestsellers.

Buy the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells for 31% off. Sure, they're pricey, but so is buying 15 individual sets of weights. You can pair these space-saving weights with a JRNY app membership, which can count your reps and track your form in real time by using your tablet's camera. Yes, we are living in the future. There are also trainer-led workouts available with the membership.

Apart from our readers, reviewers also love these adjustable dumbbells.

"When lifting, the weights feel very sturdy," a reviewer says. "The plates are firmly locked onto the handle. There is no shaking or movement of the plates at all, and they don't feel much different than dumbbells."

While you're at it, pick up the 4.7-star-rated Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell stand and media rack too. It can house your new adjustable dumbbells. It's compatible with the SelectTech 552, 560 and 1090 dumbbells.

This stand's design helps to protect your lower back and it wheels away for easy storage.

Get in your JRNY app workout by using this stand to house your tablet. It fits any tablet or smartphone.

The Bowflex SelectTech dumbbell stand with media rack is currently $129, reduced from $229. That's 44% off.

This 4.4-star-rated recumbent bike has 16 resistance levels, plus an LCD screen with 13 workout programs, goal tracking and access to fitness metrics. Its seat has a supportive backrest.

This bike is compatible with the Explore the World app (with courses and trails that automatically adjust to your riding speed) and the Swift app (which lets you train and compete against others in a virtual world). Subscribe separately to use them with your new bike.

The Schwinn Fitness 230 recumbent bike is now $549, reduced from $699. That's 21% off.

