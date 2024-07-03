The best deals on portable monitors ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sometimes one monitor just isn't enough. Whether you're a digital nomad, a traveling pro or just someone who wants more screen real estate, a portable monitor can dramatically boost your productivity. It means extra space and extra chances to get some work done. if you're looking to pick up a portable monitor right now, you'll be excited to know that there are a few options available ahead of Amazon Prime Day that you can save big on.

The big 48-hour sale event is on its way, but you don't have to wait until it's officially here to save on a few of our favorite picks. Check out some of our favorite discounted finds below and transform your mobile work experience. Working on the go doesn't have to be irritating, and you can keep some of that paycheck for your rainy day fund.

Kyy 15" portable monitor: $114 (16% off)

This is a great little display that delivers stunning visuals. It has an advanced IPS screen with a 178-degree wide viewing angle and HDR as well as surprisingly bright colors. Its eye-care features including blue light reduction and flicker-free technology, are a great addition to its list of perks too.

Its ultra-slim profile, measuring just 0.3 inches and weighing a mere 1.7 pounds, makes it great for taking along with you to work on the go, but it also makes a good addition to your home setup as well, especially if you want a permanent second screen for your laptop.

The monitor comes with a scratch-proof smart cover made of PU leather, which not only protects the display but also doubles as a stand with two grooves for adjustable viewing angles. It can be used in both landscape and portrait modes, and its built-in speakers, and user-friendly menu control wheel sweeten the deal. For just over $100, this is a full-featured monitor you'll love to use.

Innoview 15" portable monitor: $120 (14% off)

This 15.6-inch IPS display offers crisp HD, a 178-degree viewing angle, and HDR for great-looking color and clarity. With low blue light eye care and multiple viewing modes, it's easy on the eyes and adaptable to your needs.

You've got plenty of options to connect with this display, too. It has USB-C and HDMI cables to make sure it offers compatibility with a wide range of laptops, PCs, Macs, tablets, smartphones and consoles. Plus, it has built-in dual stereo speakers to make anything you need to watch sound great.

Weighing just 1.6 pounds and equipped with an ultra-slim IPS panel and adjustable leather stand case, this is an excellent monitor for under $130. But this deal is going quickly, so if you want to secure one for yourself, you're going to want to go ahead and grab it now.

Kefeya 14.2" laptop screen extender: $220 (45% off)

This laptop screen extender is the perfect sidekick for anyone on the go. It's super flexible, rotating up to 180 degrees and folding up nice and compact, so it fits easily in your computer bag. Plus, it comes with a carrying case for extra protection.

With four display modes (mirror, extend, presentation, and portrait) this Kefeya triple monitor is a multitasking powerhouse. Whether you're working, traveling, taking online classes, gaming or jumping on video calls, having two screens makes everything easier and more efficient.

It serves up a great display experience with full HD and sharp image quality as well. Of course, you can also customize screen settings like brightness, contrast and color temperature to your liking so you can get the best display possible. The best part? The monitor's memory function remembers your preferred settings, so you don't have to adjust them every time. All of this for less than $300, which is a great deal.