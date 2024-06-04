The best OLED computer monitors in 2024 bring eye-popping color and accuracy

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For anyone looking to bring home a stunning display, OLED monitors are some of the best that money can buy. With their vivid colors and ultra-fast response times, the best OLED computer monitors can change the way you get things done. This year has seen several new options hit the market across a range of sizes and resolutions, and that means you have plenty to choose from. If you have an OLED TV, might as well get a monitor to match, right?

OLED technology still commands a premium, but some prices have come down thanks to some seriously great sales. Whether you need a ultrawide monitor for multitasking, a 4K display fine-tuned for illustration work or a curved, high-refresh panel ready for fast-paced gaming, the monitors on this list have you covered. See our picks for the best OLED computer monitors in 2024 below. And when you've chosen a monitor, be sure to grab some peripherals like a keyboard or a new desk.

The best OLED computer monitors in 2024

Dell Alienware AW3225QF curved monitor: $1,200

Best Buy

Though technically marketed as a gaming monitor, this OLED display is one of the best around for multipurpose use. It's great for any purpose really, as you'll find while using it.

It's a 4K OLED monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate built on advanced QD-OLED technology. That means it serves up an incredibly fluid and responsive gaming experience, but you can rely on it when working to be a great alternative to what you're currently using too.

Its high refresh rate can handle super smooth even during fast-paced action scenes. And like all OLED displays, this model also has a snappy response time. It looks crisp and realistic no matter what you're watching or playing.

The curved monitor goes a long way toward immersing you in whatever content you're taking in, and its svelte chassis makes it a great addition to any gaming or work setup. And even if you just want to use it for watching movies and TV, it's great for that too. This is an all-rounder you won't get tired of using.

Asus ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM ultrawide curved gaming monitor: $1,299

Amazon

Need a monitor specifically for gaming? This one is a fantastic pick with stunning contrast that gives you true blacks vibrant colors, and a mix of dark and bright elements. It also has all the bells and whistles you need for a quality gaming-centric display.

With a sharp 4K resolution, everything you view on this monitor looks absolutely stunning. The panel supports a 240Hz refresh rate for incredibly fluid motion too, though you'll need a high-end GPU to max out performance when it comes to some demanding games. All other casual or less demanding titles will flourish with the monitor's 0.03ms response time and adaptive sync support, so you get tear-free variable refresh rates.

Of course, though this monitor is meant for gaming and it works extremely well for that purpose, there's no reason you couldn't add it to your desk for all-purpose use during the workday or when you just want to hop on the computer. It's great no matter what plans you have for it.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor: $1,800

Amazon

This large and in charge Samsung curved monitor can give you an immersive gaming experience in a more desk-friendly size than the massive 57-inch model, but make no mistake: this behemoth is worth the price.

With a 240Hz refresh rate and extremely fast 0.03ms response time, this is the monitor you want on your side for just about every purpose. Support for adaptive sync (FreeSync and G-Sync) means less screen tearing, while its OLEDs mean fantastic contrast with true blacks shades and bright whites. Plus, its ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio makes you feel like you're really experiencing what's happening onscreen.

Additionally, Samsung's Game Hub gives quick access to cloud gaming services like Xbox Game Pass. That, paired with the rest of the goodies this huge monitor serves up, makes it great for regular use, entertainment purposes including gaming, and much more.

Corsair Xeneon OLED QHD monitor: $1,000

Best Buy

Don't want to break the bank on an OLED monitor? This model's sharp 2560x1440 resolution comes with a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, and it's a few hundred less than others in a similar class.

It has everything you'd expect from a showstopper OLED monitor in the big leagues, with gorgeous color and heightened realism. It's also easy to connect and connected to, one boon for this monitor. It has plenty of options, including HDMI 2.1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, and more ways to utilize the screen, even though it is a budget pick. You can even adjust its stand's height with tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments or VESA mounting.

Whats interesting is the proximity sensor that automatically brings up menus when you move your hand near the buttons. For the price, and with all of these interesting extras, this is a great and more affordable 1440p monitor you'll want to add to your list.

LG 27GS95QE Ultragear OLED monitor: $727

Amazon

You can get this 1440p OLED monitor for a song, and one of the only real tradeoffs is its lower 240Hz refresh rate. Still, its motion clarity and responsiveness are great for the price, and you'll likely agree.

This monitor has HDMI 2.1 support and uses uses W-OLED rather than QD-OLED, so colors and highlights aren't quite as vivid, but it handles ambient light better – hence the lower price. It's nothing most viewers will likely even notice, but something to keep in mind.

There are tons of options on the market with a wide variety of picks in terms of features to sweeten the deal. However, this is an excellent OLED monitor for under $1,000, and it has anything you need for it to make a lasting impression on you and more.