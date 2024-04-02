Best Apple AirPods deals in April 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple AirPods are popular for a reason: They're perfect for both casual listeners and audiophiles. They're especially loved among iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch fans, thanks to their seamless pairing capabilities. And in the aesthetics department, the design appeals to just about everybody. The AirPods Pros 2nd Generation are sleek, lightweight, and shall we say, iconic – plus, they work with all the Apple devices you already have. They also offer excellent noise-canceling and spatial audio, and they're waterproof. When it comes to earbuds, they really are some of the best.

While the AirPods Pros 2nd Generation are Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds, you have less expensive options. Meanwhile, if you're an Apple user looking for premium headphones, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Max. And now for the best news: You can almost always find all of Apple's AirPods offer at some kind discount.

If you're confused about which model of AirPods is best for you, be sure to check out our in-depth AirPods buyer's guide. It explains everything you need to know, including what sets each model apart.

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation: $199 ($50 off)



With up to 30 hours of battery life via their charging case, the sleek Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation wireless earbuds deliver exceptional listening time. And right now, you can get them for $50 off at Walmart or $10 off at Amazon.

These upgraded earbuds surpass the original AirPods Pro in every way. An improved wireless chip and enhanced active noise cancellation give you an immersive listening experience, and their attractive curves make them even more pleasing to the eye.

For anyone who appreciates lengthy battery life and the very best sound quality, these are a fantastic choice. With all the upgrades over the previous model, the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation represent Apple's most advanced earbuds yet.

This version of the AirPods now comes with a USB Type-C charging case that also supports wireless charging. Another feature we love: the touch controls built into the stems.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $89 (31% off)

Though not the newest model, the second-generation Apple AirPods are still a popular choice when it comes to earbuds. You can get a pair of these solid AirPods for just $89 right now at Amazon and Walmart. (Keep in mind, these are not the Pro model.)

For Apple users, these are the most seamless earbuds around. They connect effortlessly whenever you need them. While they work with any Bluetooth device that generates audio, they function at their best when they're paired with an Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac or MacBook.

With a wireless charging case providing more than 24 hours of battery life, one-tap setup for Apple devices, and a low-latency wireless connection for immersive entertainment, it's easy to see why these earbuds are a hit and continue to sell out.

If you want a an affordable option with broad appeal, this version of the AirPods make an excellent everyday wireless earbud option.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): $149 ($20 off)

If you don't need the fanciest AirPods, but still want something new, check out the third generation of the original AirPods. These are perfect for staying current and for everyday use -- without breaking the bank.

These AirPods come packed with features like spatial audio, dynamic head tracking and longer battery life. You can get about 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. They're not as advanced at the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, but they generate really impressive audio.

These AirPods still receive regular Apple updates, so you'll still get most of the new goodies the other newer models get. Right now, you can get the AirPods (3rd Generation) for just $149 -- that's $20 off at Amazon and Walmart.

Apple AirPods Max: $479 (13% off)

If you want to indulge in a luxurious pair of premium quality headphones and you're already an Apple user, look no further than the AirPods Max. These headphones look just as good as they sound. And in our coverage of the 11 best spatial audio headphones and earbuds for 2024, these were a top pick.

With lavish cushioned ear cups, booming audio, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and absolutely fantastic active noise cancellation, the AirPods Max make a bold statement. Everyone will know what you're wearing -- and they'll probably be jealous, because these things absolutely bump.

Plus, transparency mode lets you tune into your surroundings when needed. And at 15 hours of playtime, these headphones keep your music flowing all day. Beyond performance, the AirPods Max make a fashion statement with a range of stylish color options.

Head over to Amazon, where you'll discover certain colors of the AirPods Max (such as green) are on sale for 13% off, which brings their price down to $479.

What's the newest Apple AirPods model?

The latest AirPods are the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation, Apple's most advanced model yet. Packed with premium features like spatial audio, elite active noise cancellation, and fast-charging, they're the best you'll find when it comes to earbuds from Apple. They work seamlessly with any iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iMac or MacBook. And if you misplace them, you can track their whereabouts using the Find My app.

How long do AirPods usually last?



Experts and consumers alike agree that AirPods have around a 3-year lifespan with proper care. Heavy use or damage can shorten this. But by avoiding rough use, your AirPods can keep up the pace for years.